Falcon Investment Management Partners with FundFront to Launch Emerging Manager Platform

The partnership aims to equip Falcon's early-stage asset managers with scalable investment offerings and distribution capabilities.

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FundFront, the leading technology provider for alternative investment platforms, announced that Falcon Investment Management Ltd., ("Falcon"), a UK-based alternative investment firm specializing in emerging manager strategies, has chosen FundFront's technology solutions to power its upcoming emerging manager platform.

Falcon's new platform, powered by FundFront's white-label technology, is poised to transform the way early-stage asset managers bring their investment ideas to fruition. It promises to eliminate traditional barriers, making it seamless for emerging managers to launch, manage, and distribute their strategies in a compliant manner.

Leveraging FundFront's securitization framework, Falcon enables asset managers to offer their investment opportunities to a global investor base via international clearing systems and exchanges. Investors can access these products directly from their custodian banks using an ISIN, meeting the demands of today's savvy investors.

Benny Menashe, CEO of Falcon, commented, "We understand the challenges faced by early-stage asset managers in today's landscape—operational complexities and capital raising hurdles. With this initiative, we're creating an ecosystem where managers' independence and unique narratives are celebrated, with FundFront's technology as the cornerstone of this transformative change."

Amin Naj, Founding Partner of FundFront, added, "Falcon's commitment to empowering the next generation of asset managers is inspiring. We're proud that our technology and solutions will play a pivotal role in supporting Falcon's innovative endeavors."

For asset managers seeking an efficient, compliant, and international route to market, Falcon's emerging manager platform offers an unparalleled opportunity. Partner asset managers gain solid operational support, expert risk management, and access to a platform that connects their products with a worldwide audience.

About FundFront

FundFront empowers financial institutions with alternative investment technology and solutions. Its platform serves as a vital link between asset managers and the wealth industry. By harnessing the power of technology, it brings access, liquidity, and transparency to the forefront, transforming the landscape of alternative investments for the benefit of all stakeholders.

For more information about FundFront, please visit https://fundfront.com

FundFront Ltd., is an Appointed Representative of Brooklands Fund Management Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with the firm reference number 757575 and the Securities and Exchange Commission with the registered number 286221. This material is not intended to provide any financial advice, and FundFront Ltd. recommends that investors seek specialist tax or financial advice before investing.

About Falcon Investment Management Ltd

Established in 2015 and headquartered in London, Falcon Investment Management stands as a leading alternative investment fund manager authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK). Falcon's unique multi-manager platform is an ecosystem that supports and invests in early-stage and seasoned managers, aiming to bridge talent and opportunity gaps. With institutional-grade resources, Falcon grants its partner managers unparalleled access to capital, operational infrastructure, and global distribution opportunities.

Falcon Investment Management Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Registered in England and Wales with registered number 09277206 and FCA registered number FRN 673552.

For more information about Falcon, please visit: https://falconcapital.co.uk

SOURCE FundFront