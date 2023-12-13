Falcon Investment Management and YCM Invest Forge Strategic Partnership with $20 Million Allocation

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move, Falcon Investment Management, an FCA-regulated hedge fund platform, and YCM Invest, a specialist brokerage for asset managers, announced a strategic partnership today. The collaboration, marked by a significant $20 million allocation through Falcon's multi-manager program, signifies a powerful synergy between traditional hedge fund expertise and cutting-edge technology-driven trading strategies.

The collaboration between Falcon Investment Management and YCM Invest is inherently complementary, bringing together the traditional strengths of Falcon with the innovative, data-driven approach of YCM. Falcon's multi-manager program will allocate $20 million to a selection of YCM's sub-managers, combining Falcon's expertise in operational infrastructure and support with YCM's cutting-edge technology.

Benny Menashe, CEO of Falcon, remarked, 'We comprehend the challenges confronting asset managers in today's complex landscape, encompassing operational intricacies and obstacles in raising capital. With this partnership, we aim to enhance the diversity of our multi-manager program by collaborating with a carefully chosen group of skilled teams, all the while empowering the upcoming generation of hedge fund managers.'

This partnership is poised to redefine the landscape of hedge fund management by offering a comprehensive and dynamic solution to fund managers and investors alike. By bridging the gap between traditional and technology-driven strategies, Falcon and YCM are set to create a synergy that propels both businesses to new heights of success in the ever-evolving financial landscape. As the $20 million allocation unfolds, the industry eagerly anticipates the transformative impact this partnership will have on the future of hedge fund management.

About Falcon Investment Management:

Falcon Investment Management, has established itself as a leading force in the financial industry. As an FCA regulated hedge fund platform, Falcon provides comprehensive solutions to fund managers and delivers innovative products to investors. At the core of Falcon's offerings is its institutional-grade operational infrastructure, coupled with dedicated support from an experienced team. The Falcon platform is renowned for launching funds that trade across both traditional and digital assets.

For more information about Falcon Investment Management visit: Falcon Website

About YCM Invest:

On the other side of this transformative partnership is YCM Invest, a specialist brokerage for asset managers. With access to data from thousands of trading strategies, YCM leverages its unique technology driven by sophisticated algorithms to analyze traders' behaviour. By identifying behaviors consistent with profitable trading, YCM's real-time behavioral statistics analysis provides valuable insights into the likelihood of a strategy's sustained success, allowing for daily allocation of funds to traders with the highest ratings through their EDGE algorithm.

YCM's commitment to diversification is evident in its multi-strategy approach, assessing the distribution of funds daily and strategically moving capital between traders based on the results of their Trader Rating Algorithm. Furthermore, YCM excels in diversifying asset classes, allocating funds to the strategies of top traders across FX, Stock Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energy, and other CFDs traded on their platform.

For more information about YCM visit: YCM Website

Contact

Josh Oliver

+44-0-7876560550

josh@falconcapital.co.uk