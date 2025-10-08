Falcker and Vopak signed an agreement for worldwide deployment of Falcker's advanced tank inspection platform

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection and maintenance software specialist, Falcker, and Vopak, the leader in tank storage and infrastructure solutions, have signed an agreement for worldwide deployment of Falcker's advanced tank inspection platform. Falcker developed, in collaboration with Vopak, a tank inspection platform consisting of a Site Explorer, Condition Monitoring, and a Life Cycle Planner. The platform will be gradually deployed at Vopak's terminals over the next few years.

Commenting on the partnership, Thomas Schouten, CEO of Falcker, said: "This agreement represents a mutual commitment to success, built on trust, clarity and shared goals. Together with Vopak, we will set a new benchmark in tank integrity management, helping ensure safety, compliance and sustainability for years to come."

This platform allows Vopak to further optimize its maintenance program by providing long-term predictions on tank maintenance ensuring tank integrity based on digital database and fit-for-service analyses.

Falcker specializes in digital inspection and maintenance software solutions for the tank storage industry. The company's integrated platform uses cloud-based technologies, digital twinning and automated inspection tools to enable predictive maintenance and extend asset lifecycles for industrial operators worldwide.

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company, headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

