Fairtility Unveils CHLOE OQ™ Expanding its Offering into Fertility Preservation

CHLOE OQ™ Secures CE, Empowering Embryologists and Patients with Oocyte Quality Insights for Egg Freezing, Egg Donation and IVF Applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering reproductive care for improved outcomes, today announced the launch of CHLOE OQ™, bringing Oocyte Quality Insights to CHLOE's core technology suite of capabilities and expanding the applicability of its AI-driven decision support tool to fertility preservation. The solution will be unveiled at the 39th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) being held in Copenhagen, Denmark from June 25 to 28, 2023.

With CE declared for CHLOE OQ™, the new Oocyte Quality Insights capability offers IVF professionals comprehensive information to support decision making as patients undergo fertility preservation or assisted reproductive journeys. CHLOE OQ delivers predictions of an oocyte's potential to reach the blastocyst stage post-fertilization.

"An embryologist's assessment of fertility potential involves understanding three factors: sperm, oocytes and embryos. We can evaluate the viability of embryos and understand sperm quality. However, assessing oocyte quality has remained a statistical gamble," said Dr. Cristina Hickman, Chief Clinical Officer of Fairtility. "When looking at a seemingly 'good' oocyte, we can't really identify which one will become a blast after fertilization. CHLOE OQ helps us fill the critical gap, providing evidence-based viability predictions for the evaluation of oocytes. This will help clinicians to provide transparency to patients while discussing the potential of frozen oocytes for fertility preservation, the potential reasons for a failed IVF cycle, or when assessing and allocating donor eggs."

Oocyte potential prediction for reaching blastulation and pregnancy commonly relies on statistical methods based on a woman's age. Embryologists analyze oocyte quality based on oocyte maturity and characteristics including size, texture, shape, discoloration and fragmentation. However, these factors have proven to be subjective and lack correlation with the actual quality of the egg. CHLOE OQ brings the power of AI to oocyte assessment, replacing generalized decision making with personalized, data-driven AI analysis that reveals the potential of each oocyte backed by biological data.

CHLOE OQ offers personalized data to support decision making for three key applications:

Egg Freezing : In the process of fertility preservation, IVF professionals may recommend an additional oocyte retrieval based on the raw number of oocytes retrieved. While CHLOE OQ cannot change the biology of the egg, it can assist in providing a personalised assessment and managing expectations for family planning early on. CHLOE OQ helps IVF professionals and patients make informed decisions on whether to undergo an additional oocyte retrieval cycle. The tool is designed to optimize the chances of successful IVF in the future and gives women greater control of their reproductive opportunities later in life.

: In the process of fertility preservation, IVF professionals may recommend an additional oocyte retrieval based on the raw number of oocytes retrieved. While cannot change the biology of the egg, it can assist in providing a personalised assessment and managing expectations for family planning early on. CHLOE OQ helps IVF professionals and patients make informed decisions on whether to undergo an additional oocyte retrieval cycle. The tool is designed to optimize the chances of successful IVF in the future and gives women greater control of their reproductive opportunities later in life. Egg Donation : CHLOE OQ helps fertility clinics and egg banks to further assess the quality of donor eggs, ensuring equitable distribution to recipients. By leveraging data-driven insights, donor-egg providers may match recipients with the most suitable donor eggs, increasing the chances of successful IVF outcomes, maximizing limited donor egg resources and enhancing the donor-recipient experience.

IVF Treatment : During IVF , older patients are often guided to utilize donor eggs based on age rather than the true quality of their eggs. The fact that pregnancy rate reduces with age leads to the assumption that after age 40, a failed IVF cycle is because of egg quality. This is correct statistically, but not necessarily in an individual case. CHLOE OQ is expected to help IVF professionals consider if a patient's own eggs have sufficient quality for a successful IVF treatment, or if an egg donor may be a more suitable option. This reduces costs for patients undergoing IVF and maximizes egg donor resources. A better understanding of oocyte quality also provides IVF professionals insight on an oocyte's role in a failed IVF cycle, enabling better treatment decisions for future IVF cycles.

"Adding oocyte analysis broadens CHLOE's core technology capabilities, extending beyond embryo assessment for IVF. CHLOE OQ now provides decision support for fertility preservation, egg donation, and female-factor infertility in IVF treatment. This expansion allows us to assist a larger population seeking to secure their reproductive futures," stated Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. "While we can't halt the passage of time and the consequent decline in oocyte quality, we can effectively freeze it. With CHLOE OQ, patients, through their fertility care team, can gain transparency into their oocytes' viability, enabling proactive management of their reproductive health and facilitating well-informed decisions based on biological data."

CHLOE's core technology is the first and only decision support tool that combines AI-driven analysis of embryos and oocytes with explainable biological insights in terms that IVF professionals understand and can trust. This supports data driven and consistent decision making in the IVF lab, with a goal of optimizing outcomes, making fertility care more efficient and creating new family-building possibilities.

