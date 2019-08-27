Fairphone Launches Fairphone 3 to Show There Is a Real Sustainable Smartphone Alternative

Third generation modular phone offers top performance combined with fair specifications

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch social enterprise Fairphone is pleased to announce the launch of their latest smartphone: the Fairphone 3. The new, improved modular phone builds on the company's previous achievements to deliver a sleek and durable device that closes the gap between performance and sustainability.

The Fairphone 3 combines Fairphone's ambitions for a fairer electronics industry with the insights it gained from creating two prior phones to achieve its most advanced modular phone to date. Fairphone has developed and refined the modular architecture to be more robust in a sleeker and slimmer design, building on the experience it gained producing the world's first modular smartphone, Fairphone 2. The Fairphone 3's 7 modules are designed to support easy repairs and support Fairphone's goals for long-lasting sustainable phones. Based on Fairphone's research keeping the Fairphone 3 longer, while maintaining it, can save 30% of CO2 emissions or more. It's long battery life, high-performance Qualcomm 632 processor and 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 8 MP front camera with advanced software optimization, combine to deliver an outstanding camera experience especially in low-light conditions.

But the true differentiator is what Fairphone refers to as "fair specs." With every new generation of phones it develops, Fairphone is expanding on existing projects and introducing new initiatives to make its supply chain fairer for all those involved. Fairphone is collaborating with the final assembly partner Arima to improve employee satisfaction by improving worker representation and participation, health and safety and by paying a bonus to workers with the aim to bridge the gap between minimum and living wages in the factory. From the materials perspective, the phone is made with responsibly sourced and conflict-free tin and tungsten, recycled copper and plastics, and sources Fairtrade gold. Fairphone was the first electronics manufacturer to integrate Fairtrade gold into its supply chain.

Starting today, the Fairphone 3 is available for presale on Fairphone's website and from strategic partners online for a suggested retail price of 450€*.

Note to the editor

Photos, videos, fact sheets and other materials are available at the Fairphone press page: https://fairphone.com/en/about/press/

www.fairphone.com

Related Links

https://www.fairphone.com



SOURCE Fairphone