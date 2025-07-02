FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD: THE 29TH EDITION OFFICIALLY BEGINS

FLORENCE, Italy, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medals and records alone are not enough to make history and actions, choices, and the way one conducts oneself, can speak louder than any achievement. With this spirit, the 29th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award officially kicks off today, one of the most awaited moments of the Italian summer, dedicated to those sportsmen and women who have turned their careers into powerful lessons in ethics, loyalty, and respect.

Florence and Fiesole open their doors to two days of celebrations of the truest values in sport. The opening event takes place this evening in the spectacular setting of Piazzale Michelangelo, where the gala dinner will welcome the awardees to a thrilling atmosphere and share the values and principles that have always inspired the Fair Play Menarini International Award.

"This edition, of the Fair Play Menarini Award will again celebrate the values of sport and its champions - said the Mayor of Florence, Sara Funaro - Values that are not only about athletic ability but also include commitment, tenacity, empathy, and team spirit. These are the same values that we promote every day to build an increasingly attentive and respectful society. The Fair Play Menarini Award reminds us every time that sport is a fundamental driver of growth and inclusion."

Meanwhile, a sense of anticipation is building up for the Award Ceremony due to take place tomorrow evening, Thursday, July 3rd, at the Roman Theatre of Fiesole where the audience will applaud the winners and listen to their stories which will bring back the true meaning of sport.

The protagonists of the 29th edition come from a range of different backgrounds and sporting disciplines, yet they are united by their commitment to embody the values of fair play through their actions. The Fair Play Menarini Award is proud to confirm the presence of another Ballon d'Or winner: Portuguese champion Luis Figo, star of the Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter teams. To represent football, "Billy" Costacurta and Demetrio Albertini shall also be on stage, paragons of style, discipline, and sporting integrity, as well as unforgettable members of the AC Milan and Italian National teams. Athletics will be represented by Gianmarco Tamberi, high jump world champion in Budapest 2023 and Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo 2021; Andy Diaz, triple jump specialist and indoor world champion; Nadia Battocletti, silver medallist in the 10,000 metres at the Paris 2024 Games; and Blanka Vlasic, high jump legend and two-time world champion. Representing fencing will be Arianna Errigo, one of the most decorated foil fencers of all time. Judo will celebrate Alice Bellandi, newly crowned world champion and Olympic gold medallist in Paris. Basketball will see the spotlight on Sasha Vujacic, two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. Paralympic sport will be represented by Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy, gold medallist in the discus throw at the 2024 Paralympic Games whilst in the field of sports journalism, acknowledgment will be given to Guido Meda, the legendary voice of MotoGP and passionate storyteller of the two-wheeled world.

Standing beside this year's awardees will be three Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, sports legends who have already written unforgettable chapters in the history of sport: five-time Olympic swimming champion, Ian Thorpe, Giancarlo Antognoni, icon of the Fiorentina football team and 1982 World Cup winner, and Fabrizio Donato, winner of the triple jump bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

This year also sees the continued partnership with Sky TG24, accompanying viewers over the two days of the Awards and hosting the final ceremony will be Rachele Sangiuliano, Michele Cagiano, and Omar Schillaci, joined by fellow journalist Federico Buffa, ready to give voice to the athletes' stories of ethics, passion, and extraordinary sporting achievements.

"With the 2025 edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award, we aim to continue showcasing the highest values of sport and a side of sport that is not only heartwarming but also an example to society," stated Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, Board Members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. "It is a chance to pay tribute to those sportsmen and women who, through their gestures of fair play, have chosen to become role models for others - both in sport and in life."

Participation at the award ceremony is free of charge and open to the public but only after registration on TicketOne (link).

The 29th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award is supported by the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo e Culturale as Institutional Partner, and by Sustenium, Frecciarossa, Estra, and Adiacent as initiative partners.

To keep up to date on the protagonists, relive the most exciting moments, and find out all the latest news, visit the official website https://www.fairplaymenarini.com/en and the Award's social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

