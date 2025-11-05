FAGE ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH FERRARI HYPERCAR IN THE FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

STRASSEN, Luxembourg, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FAGE International S.A. (the "Company" or "FAGE") a leading international Greek yogurt company, today announced a new global partnership with Ferrari. Beginning in 2026, FAGE will join Ferrari Hypercar in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) - the world's premier international sports car championship that includes the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

FAGE and Ferrari executives join Ferrari – AF Corse team to celebrate partnership launch. From left to right: Enrico Galliera, Athanassios Filippou, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco, Kyros Filippou, Antonello Coletta

This announcement follows FAGE's 2025 regional sponsorship of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, one of the world's most renowned single-marque racing series, and represents a significant expansion of the relationship between two brands united by passion, pursuit of performance and craftsmanship.

Driven by such values, FAGE has chosen to join Ferrari's successful Hypercar program in a collaboration that marks the beginning of a journey combining the pursuit of performance and flavor. In this perspective, FAGE-led culinary experiences will aim to celebrate the spirit of Ferrari beyond the racetrack.

Through this partnership, FAGE becomes a voice for the importance of nutrition — not only as a foundation for everyday health, but as a driving force behind elite performance. As drivers must carefully train balance, strength, and endurance, FAGE embodies the same principles. This collaboration celebrates how mindful nutrition can empower everyone to pursue excellence — on and beyond the racetrack.

Athanassios Filippou, FAGE's CEO commented: "We're proud of our growing relationship with Ferrari Hypercar, and this announcement shows our commitment to excellence with a like-minded, iconic brand. Additionally, this partnership will allow us to show customers how nutrition has a strong impact on overall performance."

We are delighted to partner with FAGE," said Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti. "We share common values such as passion, excellence, and the pursuit of continuous improvement. FAGE's commitment to quality and authenticity aligns perfectly with the spirit of Ferrari's Hypercar programme. They join a select group of partners who contribute to our ongoing drive for innovation and success.

About FAGE

FAGE is a leading dairy company passionate about sharing the finest dairy products with food lovers around the globe. Founded in Greece in 1926, FAGE has grown from its Greek roots into an international brand, offering exceptional dairy products in over 30 countries. Best known for its signature Greek strained yogurt, FAGE continues to inspire healthy lifestyles and deliver deliciously crafted products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814833/FAGE_International___FAGE_and_Ferrari___1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814832/FAGE_International_Logo.jpg