Facilities Management Market to Reach USD 1.74 Trillion by 2026, Rise in Infrastructure Activities to Promote Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Facilities Management Market Research Report Are Sodexo, CBRE Group, Inc., ISS A/S, Compass Group, Aramark, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Cushman & Wakefield plc., Tenon Group

PUNE, India, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Facilities Management Market is projected to witness exponential growth in the forecast period on account of various collaborative contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and other initiatives taken by vendors. Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, "Facilities Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services and Others Services), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," predicts such initiatives to help the market gain momentum in the forecast duration.

Facilities Management Market Analysis (US$ Bn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Facilities Management Market, primarily focusing on the growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. It also offers a qualitative and quantitative approach to the market with important innovations by facilities management companies. Information provided in the report is extracted from both primary and secondary sources. The report is available for sale on the Fortune Business Insights website.

According to the report, the Facilities Management Market is expected to rise from USD 1.19 Trillion to USD 1.74 Trillion. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%. As per the current Facilities Management Market trends, the market was dominated by the hard service sub-segment in 2018 with a revenue of 49.1% and is further expected to continue dominating in the forecast period as well. Factor boosting the growth of this segment is the rise in construction activities for various industrial and commercial purposes.

Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/facilities-management-market-101658

Construction of New Infrastructure for Various Commercial and Industrial Purposes to Promote Growth

Facilities management includes factors such as travel booking, waste disposal, security, plumbing and drainage, air conditioning maintenance, handyman services, decoration and refurbishment and others. The most crucial factor responsible for high Facilities Management Market share is the surge in building of infrastructure activities globally. Construction of new infrastructure further propels the demand for other sectors mentioned above thus boosting the overall market growth.

However, small and medium-size companies face issues in investments on hard and soft services because of the lack of financial resources. This may pose a challenge to the market in the long run.

Nevertheless, governments of both emerging as well as developed nations are focusing on investing in the tourism industry in order to improve their economic diversification. They are aiming at implementing multiple changes to attract more revenue from the tourism sector. To cite an example, the government in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has started issuing tourist visas for the first time in 2019. This is an important change in the history of the nation that is most likely to attract high revenue from the tourism sector.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/facilities-management-market-101658

Asia Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth Rate Owing to Rising Infrastructure Development Activities

Geographically, the market is expected to witness the dominance of Asia Pacific owing to the rise in infrastructure development activities. In 2018, Asia Pacific held a Facilities Management Market size of USD 458.55 Billion. This is further expected to continue growing at a rapid pace in the forecast period on account of the presence of both organized and un-organized players. Besides this, the market in North America is more likely to witness prominent growth. This is because of the saturated infrastructure sector and the presence of well-established facilities management companies in the region. In the coming years, the U.S. market is expected to hold the largest market share because of the reason listed above.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Facilities Management Market Research Report Includes:

Sodexo

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS A/S

Compass Group

Aramark

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Tenon Group

Johnson Controls International plc.

AMEC Facilities

Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/facilities-management-market-101658

Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors



Key Technological Developments



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Facilities Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Service Type (Value)



Hard Services





Soft Services





Other Services



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)



Healthcare





Government





Education





Military & Defence





Real Estate





Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa

and



Latin America

Continued…!!!

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/facilities-management-market-101658

Browse Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Racking Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Cantilever Racking System, Drive-in/Drive-thru Pallet Racking System, Selective Pallet Racking System, Push Back Pallet Racking System), By Industry Verticals (Retail, Manufacturing, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) and Regional Forecast till 2026

Industrial Robots Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel, Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, Others), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive & Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), By Price (Below US$ 150, US$ 150 – 300, US$ 300 – 500, Above US$ 500) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029310/Facilities_Management_Market.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights