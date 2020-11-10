Face Shield Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Face Shield Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Tier (Premium, Medium, and Value), End-Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Face Shield Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 3.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Face shields are personal protective equipment devices used by many workers (e.g., medical, dental, veterinary) to protect the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids. Face shields are generally not used alone but in conjunction with other protective equipment and are therefore classified as adjunctive personal protective equipment.

The major factors driving the face shield market are awareness due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, stringent regulations pertaining to safety of personnel, and rising awareness about industrial occupational hazards is driving the face shield market.

Premium tier face shield is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Premium face shields have crystal clear visors that offer clear vision. They offer added advantages such as anti-fogging, anti-dust, anti-splash, and clear visibility. These face shields are produced from superior quality materials that are easy to wear and adjustable. These can also be used with face masks and protective goggles, and regular glasses. These face shields also have lens-free frames and attachments on the ear hooks. These can be easily disassembled and cleaned to reuse.

Construction end-use is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the Face Shield Market during the forecast period

The construction end use segment includes face shields used at construction sites. Workers at construction sites use face shields to protect themselves from debris and sparks. Use of face shields is always recommended while working with different tools for cutting. Equipment such as welding equipment or metal chop saws require face shields in order to protect workers from sparks. Face shields are considered essential at any construction sites in order to protect workers from direct contact with debris, chemicals, and inhalation of harmful particles.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market. The growing economies in China and India and the growth and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving this market. In addition, the rising geriatric population in countries such as Japan, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are also supporting this market. The rise in the construction and manufacturing industry in these regions is also surging the demand for face shields in these industries.

Major players profiled in the report include 3M (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Lakeland Industries (US), Radians Inc (US), DuPont Teijin Films (US), MCR Safety (US), Protective Industrial Products (US), Prestige Ameritech (US).

