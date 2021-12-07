Face mask detection market to Reach $4.12 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Need for safer return to work solutions and increase in public safety standards drive the global face mask detection market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Face Mask Detection Market by Technology (Optical, and e-beam), Component (Hardware and Software), and Application (Airport, Hospital, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030". As per the report, the global face mask detection industry generated $1.80 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Need for safer return to work solutions and increase in public safety standards drive the global face mask detection market. However, users concerns about data privacy and end of face mask compulsion rules in public places hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of face mask detection systems in transportation sectors and deployment in containment zones are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for face masks. The businesses are instructed to enforce face masks, follow social distancing rules, and maintain hygiene inside the office buildings.

However, the sudden increased demand for face masks and lockdown restrictions created challenges in the supply chain.

The optical segment dominated the market

By technology, the optical segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to demand for surveillance systems to improve security and strict government regulations across the world. However, the e-beam segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, as it is convenient and more efficient.

The software segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2028

By component, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to rapid surge in volume of security and verticals data coupled with ever-increasing automation of business processes across several industries. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global face mask detection industry, owing to rise in need for hardware devices for surveillance and safety and the need for hardware devices.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to growth of infrastructure and rise in adoption of face mask detection solutions in airports and hospitals. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to high crime rates and Covid-19 outbreak along with increase in public awareness.

Major market players

Aerialtronics

Asura Technologies

Canaan Inc.

InData Labs

LeewayHertz

Microsoft Corporation

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

NEC Corporation

Sightcorp

Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

