Fabege: Year-end report 2020

Despite the various challenges during the year, we have managed to deliver healthy net operating income, a strong surplus ratio and growth in the value of the portfolio, while maintaining a strong financial position.

Rental income amounted to SEK 2,806m (2,856). The decrease compared with the previous year was mainly due to disposales of properties. In an identical portfolio, rental income rose slightly more than 5 per cent (14) .

(2,856). The decrease compared with the previous year was mainly due to disposales of properties. In an identical portfolio, rental income rose slightly more than 5 per . Net operating income increased to SEK 2,112m (2,144). In an identical portfolio, net operating income rose by 6 per cent (16) .

(2,144). In an identical portfolio, net operating income rose by 6 per . The surplus ratio was 75 per cent (75) .

. Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,474m (1,532).

(1,532). Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 2,764m (5,743).

(5,743). Net lettings in the fourth quarter totalled SEK -49m (55). Net lettings for the full year totalled SEK -45m (-37).

(55). Net lettings for the full year totalled (-37). Profit after tax for the year was SEK 3,167m (6,006), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 9.65 (18.16).

(6,006), corresponding to earnings per share of (18.16). The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.60 per share (3.20) to be paid on two occasions in April and October respectively, each of SEK 1.80 per share.

Our projects are progressing and we completed a couple of acquisitions. I am confident that our focus on Stockholm , and primarily office properties, is a recipe for success for the future as well. Fabege enjoys a strong financial position, which means we are able to cope well even in difficult times, and hopefully harness any opportunities that may arise. Several of our key performance indicators are stronger at the start of 2021 than they were in 2020," comments Stefan Dahlbo , Fabege's CEO.



This information is of the type that Fabege AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was released, through the provision of the above-mentioned contact person, for publication on 4 February 2021, at 12:00 CET.

