EZVIZ's new ColorFULL pan-and-tilt cameras steer home protection to next-level performance to ensure peace of mind at all hours of the day

Featuring EZVIZ's self-developed ColorFULL technology, the H8x and H80x Dual don't need to turn on any spotlight before restoring lifelike details in a dark space.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a world's top brand in smart home security with strong in-house innovation, refreshes people's knowledge of high-performance cameras by unveiling its latest EZVIZ ColorFULL Camera Series in Europe, including the H8x and H80x Dual. Inheriting the core competitiveness of the renowned EZVIZ pan-and-tilt series, the new models push the boundaries of around-the-clock monitoring, eliminating blind spots caused by ultra-low light conditions.

EZVIZ launches its latest pan-tilt cameras the H8x and H80x Dual together with its self-developed ColorFULL technology.

Without additional lighting, the H8x and H80x Dual process images with extreme light sensitivity to render true colors in the dark almost like daytime. The H8x, for example, combines a large F1.0 aperture with an advanced 1/1.8'' CMOS sensor to deliver sharp, vibrant images with 2K+ resolution at all times. For those who want to enjoy 4K UHD, the H80x Dual doubles the viewing pleasure with an innovative dual-lens setup.

Compared to conventional color night vision models, the cameras are no longer restricted by how far the built-in spotlight can illuminate. Both models integrate AI-ISP and dynamic exposure technology to produce evenly exposed images from far to near, while greatly reducing motion blur and image noise throughout the entire scene. They can detect distant objects without the problem of dark corners, read signs and license plates without distracting light reflections, and reduce false alarms caused by insects attracted to the light.

"The ColorFULL series marks the 3.0 era of smart night vision, achieving unmatched visual experience that requires much less effort from the user and becomes more versatile in application scenarios," said Stella Huang, product manager of EZVIZ's outdoor series. "Users now enjoy greater freedom when choosing the best spot, without worrying about disturbing neighbors or wildlife with dazzling spotlights."

The H8x and H80x Dual are now available on Amazon UK, marking the beginning of EZVIZ's plan for the ColorFULL family, which will soon include battery-powered and 4G-compatible options. The two cameras, which are among the smartest on the market, feature built-in AI chips to detect people and vehicles with auto-zoom tracking capability for more complex activities, making them ideal for wide-open areas such as gardens, driveways and backyards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606018/EZVIZ_H8x___H80x_Dual_Euro_PR_Picture.jpg