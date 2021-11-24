EZVIZ 2021 Black Friday deals - It's the best time to stock up on smart home security gadgets

As outdoor routines gradually resume, more people are working again in offices or planning holidays away. For those who need to keep an eye on their home, pets and kids, now is a good time to invest in home security devices. Trusted by millions of users globally, EZVIZ is among the best options.

The deals run from November 19 to November 29, as EZVIZ drops big discounts both on- and offline, across platforms like Amazon and many major retailers. Here are some of the hottest deals:

BC1C Battery Camera, options at £69.99 or £84.99 (Up to 30% off)

Get this camera in the standalone version or in a kit with a compatible solar panel. It's probably the most versatile and easy-to-use camera. 100% wire-free with up to 270 days on one full battery charge, the BC1C can go anywhere outdoors or indoors to keep the house under watch. It packs a bundle of advanced features, such as color night vision, smart human motion detection, active defense and more.

DB2 Battery Video Doorbell Kit, £89.99 (Up to 36% off)

The DB2 enhances home safety with easy front-door communications and extra protection. Battery-powered, it ditches complex wiring that an intercom usually requires. It provides impressive vision in 2K resolution and real-time human detection alerts, so it's easier than ever to respond to guests or deliveries.

When it comes to essential, affordable security, the C8C Lite is the go-to option. Featuring a 360-degree rotational field-of-view, AI-powered person-detection, and extremely far-reaching night vision, the C8C Lite fulfills almost all the basic needs for outdoor monitoring.

EZVIZ provides safe, flexible storage options for such products. Users can purchase memory cards for local storage up to 256 GB, and enjoy fully-encrypted cloud storage upon subscription – which offers a free trial of up to 30 days.

