Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the Financial & Professional Services Industries

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a portfolio company of private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) and a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of digital transformation firm NorthOut Inc. The acquisition is a powerful step in accelerating Eze Castle Integration's digital transformation offering and reinforces Eze Castle Integration as the leader in end-to-end technology solutions for the financial and professional services industries.

NorthOut is a fast-growing digital transformation firm headquartered in Boston with 165 employees focused on delivering advanced solutions that allow leading organizations to accelerate business transformation and overcome business challenges. NorthOut brings a valuable combination of business-led digital strategy and modern engineering driven design to its core capabilities – Digital Experience Design, Application Modernization, DevOps and System Integration.

"Eze Castle Integration's vision is to be the leading, innovative technology partner transforming business around the globe. Digital transformation is a great challenge and opportunity facing clients, as success requires a balance of strategy, innovation, and flawless technology delivery. With the NorthOut acquisition and previously Alphaserve Technologies, we have built a digital services portfolio that provides unmatched value to clients and the market," said John Cahaly, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "We are excited to welcome NorthOut and its dynamic team into the Eze Castle Integration family."

Monesh Jain, CEO of NorthOut, said, "We are thrilled to be joining a company that shares our passion for client success, technology innovation and outstanding results. We see significant opportunity to deliver combined value to our and Eze Castle Integration's clients while accelerating the market momentum around our digital transformation services.

Nathan Dionne, Co-founder of NorthOut added, "A firm's digital transformation journey is shaped by its existing environment, business processes and end-state objectives. Through the application of emerging technologies from artificial intelligence and machine learning to hyperautomation, together NorthOut and Eze Castle Integration will enable clients to reach new levels of efficiency, productivity and success."

"We are excited to add NorthOut and its team members to Eze Castle Integration. NorthOut's highly valuable app dev and digital transformation competencies substantially increase Eze Castle Integration's existing capabilities. Integrating these competencies into the Eze service offering will substantially improve and extend the value we can provide to those customers seeking ways to utilize technology to not just operate their businesses but also improve their ability to gather and analyze information, generate operating efficiencies, and improve customer and supplier interactions," said Todd Ofenloch, H.I.G. Managing Director and Eze Castle Integration board member.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to financial and professional services industries. We allow 800 forward-thinking organizations around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology solutions that drive business transformation. Learn more at www.eci.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $41 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

