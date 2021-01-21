EyeQue Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Wide Range of Consumer-friendly, Hand-held Ophthalmic Monitoring Solutions

"EyeQue's first-of-its-kind technology was introduced in 2016 and has opened a new space in vision checking," said Dr. Sneha Maria, Senior Research Analyst. "Its rapid, affordable, easy-to-use and comprehensive at-home vision monitoring portfolio, including the VisionCheck, Personal Vision Tracker, Insight, PDCheck, and Try-On Glasses, is a game changer for eye care, and addresses the changing consumer behavior and rising demand to test vision at home."

Significantly, EyeQue has developed an extensive partnership network with healthcare providers and distributors, enabling it to scale its products. This flexibility allows the company to achieve its adoption potential across developed, developing, and emerging countries.

Consumers can directly purchase the company's products and are also offered by optometrists and ophthalmologists to patients who require frequent vision testing. As a testament to its innovation excellence, the company's FDA-registered Class 1 devices have been patented in the United States and are patent pending in other countries.

"The practicality and convenience delivered by EyeQue's products to self-administer eye tests in the convenience of the patient's home have been particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic," noted Dr. Maria. "The scope for affordable, self-administered vision tests in low- and middle-income countries with poor healthcare accessibility is expected to help EyeQue expand in developing Asia-Pacific countries."

"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine among consumers as well as health care professionals," said John Serri, PhD, co-founder and President of EyeQue. "Our mission has always been to bring affordable eye care to everyone, and 2020 has helped many people see the value and benefits that EyeQue technologies provide. We're offering tools to help optometrists and ophthalmologists reach new patients, empowering consumers to check their vision from the comfort of their homes, whether independently or doctor assisted through telemedicine. We continue to evolve our products and services to accelerate growth for our brand and for the industry as a whole."

EyeQue recently launched VisionCheck 2, available for pre-order on Kickstarter . As adoption for telehealth technology accelerates, eyecare professionals (ECPs) can use the device for remote vision testing and to issue eyeglass prescriptions without requiring an in-office visit. Patients' data is securely stored in the HIPAA-compliant EyeQue Cloud, and ECPs can access data visualization maps to make assessments, customize prescriptions, and monitor patient recovery.

The Growth Excellence Best Practice Award is bestowed upon companies that are achieving high growth in an intensely competitive technology area, including emerging companies making great strides in growing their technology portfolios and seasoned incumbents holding onto their position at the pinnacle of the technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of smartphone-based vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The award-winning Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue's intelligent vision solutions allow people to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue refraction tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

Learn more about EyeQue at eyeque.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube for more updates.

Contact

Max Borges Agency for EyeQue

eyeque@maxborgesagency.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan