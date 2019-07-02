Eye Surgeons Celebrate Global Vision Correction Month by Sharing Personal Journeys

The idea of doctors and surgeons sharing their own surgical experience is novel. "At Williamson Eye Center we perform surgery on many professional athletes, and lots of people hear about that. What they don't often hear about is how often eye surgeons elect to have laser vision correction on themselves, which is reported to be 5x more often than the general public. This is because we know more than anyone how impactful modern vision correction is. It is truly transformational, often restoring vision to a level considered to be better than perfect or superhuman," says RSA member Blake Williamson, MD .

Vision correction impacts people around the globe because of the functional benefits it provides. First-responders, military, actors, athletes, and television personalities are especially likely to have vision correction. Vision correction is increasingly common in the developing world as well, permanently replacing the need for glasses and improving opportunities for jobs and education.

"Vision Correction should not be confused with glasses and contact lenses," according to Guy Kezirian, MD, MBA, RSA Founder. "Glasses and contacts can be effective, but are not permanent solutions and they can be expensive and burdensome to one's lifestyle. Vision correction surgery delivers true, permanent results and is often less costly over time than glasses and contacts while providing immeasurable lifestyle and safety benefits."

"Vision correction goes well beyond LASIK," continues Dr Kezirian. "In fact, there are 8 types of vision correction procedures: LASIK, Surface Ablation, SMILE, Refractive Cataract Surgery, Refractive Lens Exchange, Phakic Intraocular Lenses, Corneal Inlays and Corneal Crosslinking."

The month of July marks 20 years since the FDA Advisory Panel recommended LASIK for approval. "We can confidently say that Vision Correction Surgery has evolved over the last 20 years - just as much as cell phones, cars and televisions have evolved – it is extraordinary."

"The Zaldivar Institute in Mendoza, Argentina has been involved in research and development of procedures for decades," says Roger Zaldivar, MD, MBA RSA President. "Modern Vision Correction is truly advanced. We have many procedures, and we can treat adults of all ages. LASIK is the most studied procedure in all of medicine, and now we can even correct reading vision in middle age with lens procedures. The impact of our work is very positive. I am honored to be involved with this amazing organization, the RSA."

RSA Member practices around the world will celebrate Global Vision Correction Month by performing surgery on fellow eye surgeons, optometrists, family members and the people in their communities and then sharing these experiences on all forms of media. The RSA is also inviting the public to upload videos about their experience with vision correction during Global Vision Correction Month.

Uploads, videos and additional information can be found on www.EveryWakingMinute.com and on social media.

About the Refractive Surgery Alliance

The Refractive Surgery Alliance Society is a professional organization formed in early 2014 by leading refractive surgeons from over 25 countries. It is member supported and does not accept vendor or manufacturer funds. The mission of the RSA is to increase access to refractive surgery through education, research and industry leadership. For information and to find an RSA Member surgeon, please visit www.RefractiveAlliance.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941839/RSA_Global_Vision_Correction_Month.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941840/The_Refractive_Surgery_Alliance_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.refractivealliance.com



SOURCE The Refractive Surgery Alliance (RSA)