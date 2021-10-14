Eye Shadow Market Demand Exceeds US$ 5.2 Bn by 2031-end as Preference for Premium Quality Beauty Brands Rises: Future Market Insights

Global eyeshadow market study by Future Market Insights offers detailed insights on the mammoth and nuanced factors that will shape the market growth. In addition to eye shadow market sales, the report also provides insights on its key segments including, product, application, price range, and sales channel across seven major regions.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of eyeshadow market are projected to surge at a robust 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031). As per FMI, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn in 2021.

Driven by rising awareness regarding skin care and increasing penetration of social media & beauty bloggers, the market will register impressive growth across the globe. Also, emergence of online sales channel and preference for premium quality beauty products will increase the sales through 2031.

The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 dampened the sales owing to the disruption in social activities and supply-chain across the globe. However, with expedited vaccination drives and resumption of social gatherings, sales of eye shadow market are expected to witness an upward trend.

Additionally, growing preference for natural and organic cosmetic products among consumers have compelled the key players to increase research activities necessitating the demand. However, as natural and organic products do not have extended shelf life as conventional beauty products, sales might get affected slightly.

Subsequently, key players are increasingly participating in brand promotion through social media platforms and other digital marketing strategies. Also, advent of online sales channel and reliance on digital marketing promotion will increase the sales of eyeshadow.

As per FMI, sales of eye shadow market are expected to increase by 2x as demand for premium quality cosmetic product surges.

"Leading beauty brands are actively participating in social media mass promotion and collaborating with beauty bloggers to increase their brand presence and reach global audience. This is expected to generate incremental growth opportunities for key players over the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Eye Shadow Market Survey

Sales of eye shadow in powder form will account for over 66.9% of total market share in 2021

In terms of application, personal application segment will exhibit highest growth at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period

Professional application will account for the largest market share in eye shadow market

Based on price range, while mass category will dominate the segment will largest share of 61.5%, premium segment will register stellar growth at 7.7% CAGR through 2031

Sales through online retailers are set to surge at an impressive 8.8% CAGR during the assessment period

The U.S. eye shadow market will account for over 79.3% market share across North America

Rising penetration of social media and increasing awareness regarding skincare across India will result in high sales of eyeshadow during the forecast period

will result in high sales of eyeshadow during the forecast period The U.K. eyeshadow market will register positive growth at 5.1% CAGR through 2021 & beyond

Key Drivers

Increasing penetration of social media and brand promotion through online sales channel will create immense scope for key players to generate lucrative revenues, boosting the market

Growing awareness for skin coupled with rising preference for premium & high-quality beauty products will provide impetus to the growth in the market

Key Restraints

Stringent regulatory frameworks pertaining to the adoption of certain pigments in the beauty industry imposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might restrict the growth in the market

Availability of 'do-it-yourself' make up tutorials and alternative products such as blush, lipstick will negatively impact the market.

Competitive Landscape

High presence of beauty brands in the industry have led to intense competition in the market. Key players are collaborating with online sales channel and local vendors to meet the unceasing demand for natural beauty products and gain competitive edge.

Leading players are focusing on product development and new launches to retain their dominance in the industry. Key companies are actively engaging in promotional activities through social media to improve their brand presence.

For instance,

In August 2021 , leading beauty brand, EuropeGirl announced the launch of '40 color cool tone' eyeshadow palette. The new design is a mix of matte, shimmery, and nude shades which allows the consumers to experiment with different colors and shades.

, leading beauty brand, EuropeGirl announced the launch of '40 color cool tone' eyeshadow palette. The new design is a mix of matte, shimmery, and nude shades which allows the consumers to experiment with different colors and shades. In March 2021 , Sephora Collection unveiled its new limited-edition collection of makeup in collaboration with the American Fashion House Coach. The seven limited-edition collection comprises, 'Coach x Sephora Collection Rexy Eyeshadow Palette', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Sharky Eyeshadow Palette', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Uni Face Palette', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Lipgloss Set' and eye mask & nail set. Each collection feature interpretations of Coach's iconic motifs and mascots and bring to life the house's playful approach to its American heritage.

, Sephora Collection unveiled its new limited-edition collection of makeup in collaboration with the American Fashion House Coach. The seven limited-edition collection comprises, 'Coach x Sephora Collection Rexy Eyeshadow Palette', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Sharky Eyeshadow Palette', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Uni Face Palette', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set', 'Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Lipgloss Set' and eye mask & nail set. Each collection feature interpretations of Coach's iconic motifs and mascots and bring to life the house's playful approach to its American heritage. In December 2020 , MAC launched a new underground limited-edition of glitter eyeshadow palette specifically for New Year made up with organic and plant-based ingredients.

Some of the leading players operating in the eye shadow market profiled by FMI include:

L'Oréal S.A.

LVMH (Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton )

) Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Co, Ltd.

Chanel S.A.

Coty, Inc.

Amway Corporation

Kao Corporation

Aveda Corporation

Clarins Group

Oriflame Holdings AG

Korres SA

Arbonne International, LLC.

Others.

More Insights on the Global Eye Shadow Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an in-depth analysis on the global eye shadow market. The study divulges essential insights on the eye shadow market for the historic period (2016-2020) and for the forecast year (2021-2031) as well. In order to gain compelling insights on the current growth drivers, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product:

Powder Form

Liquid Form

Pencil Form

Others

Application:

Personal Application

Professional Application

By Price Range

Mass (Below US$ 25 )

) Premium (Above US$ 25 )

By Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Independent Departmental Stores

Other Sales Channel

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Eye Shadow Market

The report offers insight into eye shadow demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for eye shadow market between 2021 and 2031

Eye shadow market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Eye shadow market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

