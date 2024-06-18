EY transforms global sales operation by equipping workforce with Microsoft client management tools and AI capabilities

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Copilot for Sales deployment expected to reach 100,000 EY professionals across 700 offices and 150 countries, positioning the EY organization as one of Microsoft's largest customers worldwide.

Enhanced collaboration, streamlined processes and unified insights help EY teams provide better outcomes for their clients' most complex challenges.

The EY Microsoft Services Group is better equipped to advise complex, highly regulated clients with their own Dynamics 365 Sales and AI-enabled Copilot transformations.

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces a significant milestone in the launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales for EY people across the globe, paving the way for how global professional services organizations establish more unified, customer-focused sales operations. The deployment, now live in US, Canada, Singapore and South Africa, provides EY teams with the latest customer relationship management (CRM) tools and AI capabilities to drive sales excellence and business transformation for internal operations and clients.

This implementation is live with 25,000 users and is expected to reach at least 100,000 EY professionals across 700 offices and 150 countries by January 2025, making the EY organization one of Microsoft's largest customers worldwide.

The move from its legacy CRM system to a dedicated digital sales foundation addresses the demand for a unified approach to client relationships, including deeper understandings into industry issues, and the ability to provide targeted and meaningful insights quickly.

The connected CRM strategy includes deep account insights, finance data and marketing activity from various apps together in one place to help create a more seamless working experience. Dynamics 365 Sales is providing client teams access to integrated tools like SAP and Adobe that nurture sales relationships, provide greater visibility and efficiencies across workflows – even on the go, anywhere in the world.

The solution is available on mobile, in Microsoft Teams or however teams prefer to work, with standardized sales processes and unified views across accounts. Within the first three months, there was a double-digit increase in higher-ranking employees interacting with EY CRM processes, with users reporting that they're entering new opportunities five times faster.

Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platforms at Microsoft says:

"The EY organization's implementation of Dynamics 365 Sales demonstrates how a unified CRM strategy, coupled with Copilot, can increase customer engagement and operational efficiency. We are proud that Dynamics 365 Sales is the foundation for global sales transformation and that our Microsoft CRM and Copilot capabilities are delivering business value worldwide."

Dynamics 365 Sales embeds AI and Microsoft Copilot. EY teams will have access to AI-based recommendations for client communications, including topics utilizing historical interactions and industry insights and trends. This capability will accommodate analysis of seller behavior to recommend new ways of working and offer sentiment analysis of communications to improve the way clients are served.

With Dynamics 365 Sales in the hands of EY teams, they can now leverage the platform for themselves and for their clients. As one of Microsoft's top global systems integrator partners, EY is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM : Microsoft Business Applications Services, Q1 2024. EY teams are best positioned to provide the same value to organizations everywhere.

Hanne Jesca Bax, EY Global Vice Chair, Markets – Elect, says:

"Putting Dynamics 365 Sales and Copilot for Sales in the hands of 100,000 EY employees showcases how modern architectures and the latest advancements in AI can create competitive advantage. Part of embarking on this journey was to demonstrate to clients how it can be done for complex organizations in highly regulated industries, providing a clearer view of the entire client lifecycle from opportunity management to sales, focused on solving critical business issues. EY people now have a streamlined way to collaborate across teams and prioritize strategic relationships, to continue to provide tailored solutions to clients when they matter most."

