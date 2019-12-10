EY strengthens Retail leadership team for continued success in FY20

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further expand its Consumer services offering to meet increasing client demand, EY announces two key additions to the Retail leadership team. Thomas Harms will become EY Global Retail Leader, effective 1 January 2020, and Michael Renz has been named EY Global Retail Technology Leader, effective 15 October 2019.

Based in Dusseldorf, Germany, Thomas previously led the EY Consumer Products and Retail sectors for Germany, Switzerland and Austria. With a proven background in audit, he has a strong focus on strategic business issues and advising and guiding companies to anticipate and adapt to changing market conditions, including through business restructuring and M&A. As the demarcation between retail and consumer products companies blurs and retail responds to the demands of empowered consumers, Thomas brings a complete understanding of the value chain from manufacture to retail.

Based in Heilbronn, Germany, Michael will expand EY team's focus on accelerating the innovation of EY Retail service offerings for a global marketplace. Prior to this role, Michael led SAP transformation programs for some of the biggest EY Retail clients across Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Kristina Rogers, EY Global Consumer Leader, says:

"Retail represents a tremendous global opportunity for the EY organization. Retailers are transforming dramatically – in some cases taking full advantage of current consumer trends and adjusting to thrive, and in other cases, barely hanging on to survive. Demographic, technological and cultural factors are transforming consumer behaviors at an incredible pace and these striking changes present significant opportunities across all service lines in retail. Strengthening the EY Retail leadership team will help capture the significant opportunity in the market."

Thomas Harms, forthcoming EY Global Retail Leader, says:

"Helping retailers to restructure and optimize today, to invest in tomorrow is crucial. Retailers who understand and prioritize what their customers value will be in a better position to define a transformation strategy that will not only help them survive but thrive."

Michael Renz, EY Global Retail Technology Leader, says:

"While retailers know they need to invest in technology, they don't always have the knowledge or capabilities to take action. Creating the optimal architecture for digitalization and automation will be essential to keep up with digital innovation and evolving customer demand."

