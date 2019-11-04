EY helps Block2 build a blockchain-based solution for small and medium businesses to manage supply and demand across trade industries

- EY OpsChain Tesseract software allows Block2's solution to optimize the use of compatible resources across trade industries.

- Block2's peer-to-peer marketplace helps small and medium sized businesses become more profitable and independent contractors find more work.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Block2, an Australian start-up focused on peer-to-peer resource management, has selected EY to provide software and services to build their newly released 2Mota solution, a blockchain-based peer-to-peer marketplace to help Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) manage their supply chains more efficiently.

EY's OpsChain Tesseract with pre-configured, native blockchain functionality was leveraged by Block2 to build 2Mota, a blockchain-based peer-to-peer marketplace customized for the motor trades industry in Australia. The 2Mota solution has both B2C and B2B functions that (i) introduce and manage new customers, and (ii) facilitate the optimization of employees, equipment and workspaces for better profitability. It will also provide workers and independent contractors more control over their careers within the industry.

Specifically, Block2's 2Mota solution allows car owners to book services for their vehicles directly or post repair requests so that local motor trade businesses can bid for the work. The car owner then selects the best quote based on criteria, such as; price, location, availability, staff quality and business references. 2Mota also allows local businesses to book and rent resources from each other to fill excess demand and/or provide an additional source of revenue in a situation where they have excess capacity. The solution further allows workers take charge of their own careers, manage their work history/qualifications and to move seamlessly between businesses to gain skills and experience.

At the industry level, 2Mota's peer-to-peer marketplace improves the use of compatible resources across an industry where peaks and troughs in demand create difficulties for SMEs. Block2 hopes that its solution will result is a more robust motor trades industry that is better prepared to evolve with the new digital economy. Over time Block2 plans to expand into additional industries to manage and share resources, allocate and trade assets, and tap into a mobile workforce, all on a single marketplace.

Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, says:

"As blockchain technology continues to evolve around the world, we are able to find new ways to improve efficiency and limit unnecessary losses. The use of a blockchain-based peer-to-peer marketplace is an efficient means of introducing elasticity into sectors where traditional fixed ownership presents barrier to profitability. Block2's marketplace will allow companies, particularly SMEs, to optimize resources and make best use of the human capital available to them. EY OpsChain Tesseract will allow Block2 to leverage the current trend of 'using' assets, rather than owning them – much the way the hospitality industry is doing today."

Eden Spencer, Founder and CEO, Block2, says:

"Small and medium sized businesses, like automotive repair companies, must manage demand to ensure success in an increasingly competitive environment. Block2's peer-to-peer marketplace addresses challenges in Australia's automotive repair industry, whereby the lack of supply and demand management is impacting business productivity, investment planning and growth."

For more information visit https://www.ey.com/en_gl/blockchain or www.2mota.com.au

