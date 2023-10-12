EY collaborates with SAP to innovate and enhance transformations that drive value-led sustainability and climate action

Global c ollaboration will enable clients to align carbon footprint and financial data for streamlined reporting and enhanced operational performance, as well as to navigate rapidly changing tax regulations and leverage incentive opportunities

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announced an expanded alliance with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to help organizations accelerate value-led sustainability action. Teams of EY professionals are advising SAP and customers on the core design and blueprint of the next generation of software solutions to create more impactful climate, nature and social impact strategies.

Together with SAP's leading software technology, this collaboration supports organizations by extending sustainability functionality into offerings tailored to specific needs, enhancing operational performance. They include:

The SAP® Sustainability Control Tower solution: Leveraging expertise in sustainability, assurance and reporting, with a broader focus on supply chain, EY teams are working with SAP to define the capabilities needed for the next generation of sustainability solutions. EY solutions leveraging SAP Sustainability Control Tower help enable organizations to progress from Record to Report to Action, report against multiple regulatory frameworks and embed sustainability metrics in their internal performance management processes.

Leveraging expertise in sustainability, assurance and reporting, with a broader focus on supply chain, EY teams are working with SAP to define the capabilities needed for the next generation of sustainability solutions. EY solutions leveraging SAP Sustainability Control Tower help enable organizations to progress from Record to Report to Action, report against multiple regulatory frameworks and embed sustainability metrics in their internal performance management processes. SAP S/4HANA® Cloud transformation with sustainability at the core: EY teams and SAP are helping companies embed environmental considerations in business processes across finance, tax, supply chain, manufacturing and human resources as part of their digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

EY teams and SAP are helping companies embed environmental considerations in business processes across finance, tax, supply chain, manufacturing and human resources as part of their digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Carbon accounting and the green ledger concept: EY teams are bringing market-leading climate change consulting and carbon accounting experience to help realize the green ledger concept envisioned by SAP. Both organizations will collaborate with select clients to further develop the requirements and analytics needed to move greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting from estimates to a more accurate reflection of a company's footprint, allowing companies to manage GHG performance across the enterprise and accelerate climate action.

EY teams are bringing market-leading climate change consulting and carbon accounting experience to help realize the green ledger concept envisioned by SAP. Both organizations will collaborate with select clients to further develop the requirements and analytics needed to move greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting from estimates to a more accurate reflection of a company's footprint, allowing companies to manage GHG performance across the enterprise and accelerate climate action. SAP's Responsible Design and Production: The EY organization is providing real-time legal and regulatory updates on sustainability incentives, carbon regimes, environmental taxes and tax exemptions across the globe, to support SAP's Responsible Design and Production solution.

Steve Varley, EY Global Senior Advisor, says:

"Organizations need to shift from talking about pledges and promises to showcasing evidence of what they have achieved, actions taken and progress. Leveraging accurate and comparable sustainability data, at the same level as financial data, can help accomplish this.

"This expanded alliance will allow both EY and SAP to provide clients with services, capabilities and technology needed to create and protect value."

Gunther Rothermel, Co-General Manager and Chief Product Officer for SAP Sustainability, says:

"Together, SAP and EY can achieve even greater market and planetary impact by working together on a joint sustainability ambition. Customers want the ability to track sustainability metrics the same way they do financial data, and we're focused on helping them do that. Leveraging our already strong collaboration, we will help customers advance their sustainability journey by embedding sustainability data into business processes and decisions."

In addition, the EY organization and SAP plan to continue with go-to-market activity to support SAP S/4HANA, the RISE with SAP solution and the GROW with SAP solution with sustainability use cases and accelerators.

For more information about the EY and SAP collaboration and their respective solutions, please visit ey.com/sap.

