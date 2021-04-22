EY announces the launch of IBM TechHub@EY to strengthen capabilities in IBM hybrid cloud technologies and help accelerate client digital transformation

- IBM TechHub@EY to drive innovation and solution development on IBM Cloud, powered by AI technology

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the launch of its IBM TechHub@EY, a global, decentralized network of EY practitioners dedicated to developing EY solutions and platforms supported by IBM's open hybrid cloud platform, artificial intelligence (AI) and other transformative technologies, as well as providing technology architecture support and skills enablement across the EY organization.

IBM TechHub@EY extends the capabilities and offerings of the existing EY-IBM Alliance, serving as a single point of contact for all IBM technology-related needs across the EY network. This includes ideation, design and build of solutions; providing technical support including solution architecture reviews, proof-of-concept support and access to sandbox testing/development environments; and enablement and certification of EY services practitioners.

Domains within the IBM TechHub@EY operate within a single global framework and are staffed by EY practitioners proficient in IBM technologies, such as IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Watson and IBM AI Applications including Maximo, Sterling and TRIRIGA. As part of the global alliance, IBM Global Business Services and EY Consulting will work together to support clients in business transformation, workforce transformation, cloud strategy and AI applications.

Dan Higgins, EY Global Technology Consulting Leader, says:

"The launch of IBM TechHub@EY is a very significant milestone in the expansion of the EY global alliance with IBM. The outstanding technical support and enablement that the alliance is providing to client-serving teams is of paramount importance in bringing innovative, hybrid cloud and cognitive solutions to life. IBM TechHub@EY is integral in helping EY teams provide differentiated, competitive advantage to clients, and to work with them to build a better, more sustainable working world."

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, which includes survey responses from 3,800 C-suite executives across 20 countries and 22 industries, finds that executives expect a 20% increase in the prioritization of cloud and AI technology in the next two years.[i] To better serve these client needs, the IBM TechHub@EY is equipping EY professionals with the experience required to leverage IBM's market-leading technologies. In doing so, EY practitioners will rotate through domains to gain skills in research, development and innovation, and take advantage of mentorship, training and certification by IBM for IBM technologies. Practitioners will also be able to develop new sector and service line solutions, supported by IBM technologies.

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems and Blockchain, IBM, says:

"Supporting IBM ecosystem members like EY with technical enablement and joint innovation is crucial to the success of our customers. With IBM TechHub@EY, a greater number of EY practitioners will be trained to design, build and manage offerings built on IBM's hybrid cloud platform with IBM Watson. This co-creation through IBM Garage is the driving force behind the expanded EY-IBM Alliance, and is helping to address the complex needs of customers at all stages of digital transformation."

