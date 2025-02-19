EY announces alliance with Zscaler to help secure and simplify digital transformations through cloud-delivered services

Alliance will help bring visibility and control in the cloud across users, data and applications

Distributes architecture to support centralized management

Help simplify administration with less complexity and fewer IT costs

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces a strategic alliance between Zscaler, Inc., a leader in cloud security, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) (Alliance). The Alliance aims to help address network architecture challenges with secured and simplified cloud-delivered services.

Through the Alliance, EY US leverages Zscaler's services to help strengthen the security posture of institutions and build a more resilient infrastructure against cyberattacks. With more organizations choosing to go mobile and digital, this strategic partnership is designed to help clients extend their network and security capabilities, creating fast and secure connections between users and applications, independent of device, location or network.

By combining EY teams' consulting experience with Zscaler's flagship cloud security solution, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, the Alliance aims to help support the development of a modern workplace by helping safely and securely navigate digital transformation journeys toward a mobile and cloud-first world.

Dan Mellen, EY–Zscaler Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"EY teams are looking forward to scaling the great work Zscaler and EY US have done to help organizations move with greater confidence in their digital, artificial intelligence and cyber transformation journeys. The Alliance envisages to help clients achieve this by magnifying the impact of Zscaler's security platform supported by unique delivery and operations accelerators. With these innovations, the Alliance aims to help address the modern world's need for simplified architecture, greater security as well as an improved user experience – all while driving value in the most important areas for the business."

Anthony Torsiello, Zscaler SVP of Partners and Alliances, says:

"Zscaler is thrilled to form this strategic alliance with EY US to further help empower organizations in their digital transformation journeys. By combining EY teams' consulting experience with Zscaler's leading cloud security solutions, we are supporting organizations to enhance their security, simplify IT operations and achieve new levels of efficiency and agility in the cloud."

