EY announces alliance with Confluent to enhance data streaming solutions and help enterprises speed up digital transformations

Alliance to support real-time decision-making through Confluent's complete data streaming platform

Solutions will help transform legacy systems into modern streaming applications

Clients can see reduced costs and accelerate innovation by introducing an event-driven system early in development processes

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Confluent, the data streaming pioneer, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help client industries build real-time, event-driven applications and gain real-time insights from their streaming data.

Together, EY US and Confluent empower organizations to modernize their data systems, integrate hybrid environments seamlessly and adopt real-time data streaming that meets compliance requirements while accelerating time-to-market. Through this Alliance, EY US taps into the $100b data streaming market as a trusted advisor for real-time innovation to help clients unlock significant value and create sustainable competitive advantages.

The EY–Confluent Alliance addresses the critical need for sophisticated data streaming solutions across industries, including retail, financial services, manufacturing and more. Leveraging Confluent's industry-leading data streaming platform, the Alliance helps companies build the real-time applications and operations needed to drive success in the modern era. Built by the original creators of open-source Apache Kafka®, Confluent offers a complete data streaming platform that allows enterprises to stream, connect, process and govern data as it flows throughout their business in real time. The Alliance also provides clients with a unified ecosystem for modernizing legacy technology systems, thereby driving business efficiency and innovation.

Trent Mayberry, EY–Confluent Alliance Leader, EY US, says:

"The alliance with Confluent is a significant step toward enhancing our capabilities in the data streaming technology space. This collaboration will help deliver leading-edge solutions to clients, leveraging Confluent's robust technology. The collaboration will not only cater to the growing demand for advanced data streaming solutions but also accelerate innovation for our clients. We are committed to fostering this Alliance to drive substantial revenue growth and strengthen industry positioning."

Trent Burns, Vice President, Global Partner Success at Confluent, says:

"Access to real-time data is table stakes for any business. By joining EY US' deep industry experience and Confluent's complete data streaming platform, more enterprises can sharpen their competitive edge with real-time applications and operations. Our work with EY US will not only move companies into the modern era, but will also advance what's possible with data streaming."

