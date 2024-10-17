Exyte launches new brand identity Exentec for its business area Technology & Services

Exentec unites Exyte's global Technology & Services subsidiaries and sub brands

New brand identity provides clear, relevant, and credible positioning for clients and stakeholders

Exentec combines the words excellence, expertise, and experience with cutting-edge technology

Exyte CEO Büchele: "The new brand is the next logical step for our Technology & Services segment, which has so far exceeded all growth and development expectations."

STUTTGART, Germany , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte today announced the new name and brand identity Exentec for its business area Technology & Services, a leading global provider of advanced cleanroom and production environment solutions. In the future, the business area and its associated subsidiaries and brands will operate globally under the name Exentec. As a member of the Exyte Group, Exentec is committed to supporting high-tech industries with innovative solutions in response to rapid growth and market demands. Starting from early 2025, Exentec will bring all aspects of the business area under one cohesive brand identity.

The development of the business area Technology & Services is a strategic field of action within Exyte's future agenda "Next Level". The transition to Exentec aligns with this strategy. Since its formation in 2020, Technology & Services has expanded through multiple strategic acquisitions, positioning itself as a key player in sectors such as life sciences, advanced technology facilities, and high-precision manufacturing. The comprehensive company portfolio enables the business area to offer complete solutions across its target industries. Now, with a unified approach to the business area, Exentec can focus on and drive further growth.

New brand identity reflects commitment to innovation and growth

The launch of the brand Exentec comes at a pivotal time for Technology & Services. As the business area grows in critical industries, the new brand identity provides a clear, relevant, and credible positioning for clients and stakeholders. Exentec reflects the commitment to delivering advanced, client-centric technical solutions. The new name and brand will enhance the company's visibility in an increasingly competitive landscape. As a distinct entity within the Exyte Group, Exentec aims to deepen its relationships with its growing client base, offering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global high-tech industries.

"Exentec will continue building on the foundation that Technology & Services established. The new brand aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class solutions while staying focused on client needs and market dynamics," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "Since the inception of Technology & Services, the business area has exceeded all growth and development expectations. The new brand is the next logical step to continue the growth story because a strong brand is crucial for sustainable success in our rapidly changing industry. Exentec will provide us with the visibility and differentiation we need to continue growing and achieving our goals."

Dr. Michael Löffelmann, Senior Vice President Operations Technology & Services, and Rafael Perez, Senior Vice President Finance Technology & Services, will continue to lead Technology & Services under the Exentec brand. Löffelmann explains, "As a result of our growth strategy, the brand portfolio of Technology & Services has become increasingly complex, even in the perception of our clients. Exentec creates a distinct identity that now represents our entire portfolio. The new brand enables us to better serve and communicate with our clients, while simultaneously highlighting Exentec's unique service offerings and its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth."

Exentec: Combining expertise, excellence, and experience with technology

Exentec is positioned as a future-focused and agile company, operating within the high-tech industry space. With a focus on reliability, risk-awareness, and innovation, Exentec embraces energy-efficient designs, automation, and advanced production. Exentec provides mission-critical services and technologies, delivering solutions that are essential for the high-tech industries it serves.

By supporting its clients in a rapidly evolving marketplace, Exentec ensures they remain competitive while driving technological advancements. The name Exentec expresses technological excellence and exceeding the limits by combining the words excellence, expertise, and experience with cutting-edge technology to meet the growing demands of tomorrow's industries.

Extensive range of products, systems, and services

Since its formation in 2020, Technology & Services has expanded its portfolio through multiple strategic acquisitions. In 2021, Exyte acquired the former Critical Process Systems Group (CPS). The seven associated companies are known for providing integrated solutions for process-critical environments. The portfolio of Technology & Services also includes Airgard, a specialist in exhaust gas cleaning systems and Intega, a specialist in cleanroom technology and high-precision production systems. US based company CollabraTech focuses on specialized engineering and technical consulting services. On October 16th, Exyte announced the completion of the acquisition of Kinetics, a globally leading provider of installation services, equipment, as well as technical facility management.

The business area also includes Exyte Technology, who develops, manufactures, and maintains controlled production environments and cleanroom products. Exyte Services provides technical installation services for high-tech facilities, particularly in Asia. In the USA Total Facility Solutions (TFS) provides solutions that are designed to deliver mechanical, electrical, and process piping systems to various markets. Exyte Hargreaves is a UK leader in construction and engineering of HVAC and specialist ventilation systems for safety critical facilities.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9.900 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

