Exyte completes acquisition of Kinetics

Closing of transaction following the approval by all required regulatory bodies

Acquisition of industry leader in installation services, equipment, and technical facility management

The company serves high-tech industries such as semiconductor, biopharma, and batteries

Further strengthening of Exyte's Technology & Services business

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has completed the acquisition of Kinetics Group. The transaction, announced in April 2024, closed on October 15, 2024, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Kinetics is a globally recognized leader in installation services, equipment, and technical facility management. The company's expertise spans the biopharma, semiconductor, and high-tech industries, with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America. With the acquisition of Kinetics, Exyte significantly enhances the portfolio of its Technology & Services business area, reinforcing its position as a leader in high-tech facility solutions while also increasing its regional coverage.

"Through the acquisition of Kinetics, we are strengthening our capabilities and expanding our service offerings," says Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele. "Kinetics is an ideal addition to Exyte, allowing us to capitalize on the ongoing investments in high-tech facilities. Together, we will leverage new opportunities and continue providing our clients with innovative solutions."

With the transaction, Exyte also ventures into the field of technical facility management. Technical facility management services enable Exyte to extend its business activities beyond the engineering, planning, and construction phases, ensuring the continuity of its client relationships by offering services during operations.

Kinetics CEO Peter Maris adds: "Joining forces with Exyte provides Kinetics with a strategic partner committed to our sustained growth and excellence. Together, we will continue to serve our global clients with enhanced expertise and a broader range of high-tech solutions, ensuring ongoing success and innovation."

Strategic expansion of Technology & Services

Kinetics will operate within Exyte's business area Technology & Services, leveraging the combined strengths to foster innovation and growth. The business area consists of entities that provide cleanroom technology, installation services, and equipment for subsystems to their clients as well as off-site manufacturing (OSM). Exyte is currently pursuing its "Pathway to Ten" with the goal to achieve ten billion euros in sales by 2027. The business area Technology & Services is expected to contribute significantly to the company's success in the coming years.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9,900 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

More information about Kinetics can be found on www.kinetics.net.

