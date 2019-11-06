Extreme Networks Appoints Maan Al-Shakarchi as Regional Director of the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) Region

Maan is a seasoned professional in the enterprise networking sector, previously leading the EMEA and APAC Networking Specialist team at Avaya. Maan's mandate at Extreme Networks is to accelerate the company's growth in the META markets, including the Levant countries, by helping customers to accelerate their digital journey through software-driven networking solutions.

Maan Al-Shakarchi comments: "Customers in the META region are among the most forward- thinking in the world. The potential of Extreme Networks in this region is huge. As a global brand, Extreme has an incredible reputation in the market. The company features prominently in analyst reports for its leadership in the enterprise wired and wireless LAN market for innovations in fabric networking, Wi-Fi access solutions, and IoT security, as well as cloud-management. And our recent acquisition of Aerohive only serves to cement Extreme's position as an innovative organisation. But at a local level there is plenty more that we can do to elevate the brand, and to demonstrate the full breadth of the Extreme service portfolio."

Maan has been an active member of the Middle East networking industry for more than 15 years. He first started his career with Nortel Networks in Montreal, Canada, as part of the Networking Research & Development team. He then held several leadership roles at Nortel, followed by Avaya.

John Morrison, SVP EMEA, Extreme Networks, concludes: "We are committed to delivering the benefits of cloud-driven networking solutions to all potential customers and to help them build an infrastructure capable of supporting their competitiveness. Maan has a key role to play in helping us accelerate our vision into this important growth market. The opportunity is huge, and Maan has the right credentials and pedigree - we're very excited to achieve great things over the next 12 months and beyond."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024227/Extreme_Networks_Inc_Maan_Al_Shakarchi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/378309/extreme_networks_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com



SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.