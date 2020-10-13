Extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia on 13 October 2020 resolved in accordance with the following:

as new board member of the company. that remuneration to Flavia Borellini shall be paid with USD 25,000 (or the equivalent amount in SEK) per year. In addition, a remuneration of USD 20,000 (or the equivalent amount in SEK) per year shall be paid to Flavia Borellini for her chairmanship and work in a Drug Development Committee, to be established by the company.

For more information on the new board member and the warrants, refer to the notice to the meeting.

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

