Extinction Rebellion to address AidEx and Development2030 audience at event in Brussels

AidEx and Development2030 are two events that are run by the Montgomery Group in London

LONDON and BRUSSELS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of COP26, tensions are growing across media and in the aid and international development community. With the climate crisis firmly on the global agenda in the countdown to COP26, AidEx and its new sister event, Development2030, are on a mission to address the question - Has the global pandemic distracted us from the much bigger threat of climate change? This is set against the general AidEx conference theme - Global growth in authoritarian and populist government is shrinking the space for civil society – how have the world's most powerful movements countered this trend and what lessons can be learnt?

AidEx is pleased to introduce their keynote speaker Roger Hallam. Roger is the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, and is well known as one of the most prolific civil society activists of current times. Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement that is increasingly involved in the mainstream debate.

The language around climate change has also changed. Words like "extinction", "rebellion", "crisis" and "breakdown" are now part of everyday conversations when discussing the environmental threat. But perhaps most importantly what is deemed "politically realistic" has changed. (The Guardian)

Roger will address the following critical topic: Our responsibilities at this time – The aftermath of COP26. With AidEx and Development2030 taking place just a week after COP26, the topic is of paramount importance.

Roger is one of many, high profile and hard-hitting speakers at AidEx and Development2030 which includes:

David Miliband , CEO, IRC

, CEO, IRC Preet Kaur Gill , UK Shadow Secretary of State for International Development

, UK Shadow Secretary of State for International Development Sinead Walsh , Climate Envoy & Deputy Director General of Irish Aid and Africa , Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs

, Climate Envoy & Deputy Director General of and , Department of Foreign Affairs Flemming Møller Mortensen, Minister for Development and Nordic Cooperation of Denmark

Anders L Pettersson, Executive Director, Civil Rights Defenders

Lawrence Nathaniel , Founder, Black Lives Matter South Carolina and National Organization for Change

Roger Hallam will be speaking on 18th November at 12:15-12:45 in the AidEx Theatre.

The full conference programme for AidEx is here and for Development2030 is here.

AidEx and Development2030 are taking place at Brussels Expo, Belgium on November 17-18. Registration is free for professionals working in the aid and development sector and students taking part in relevant studies.

If you would like to know more or to register for these events, please visit – www.aid-expo.com

Contact

Romel Ahmed

Public Relations

AidEx and Development2030

Email: Romel.Ahmed@montgomerygroup.com

Website: www.montgomerygroup.com

Related Links

www.montgomerygroup.com/our-organisations/



SOURCE Montgomery Group