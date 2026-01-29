Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market worth $67.38 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market by Type - {Polymer-based (PB) and Polymer-modified (PM)}, Insulation Type {Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Mineral Wool (MW), and Other Insulation Types}, End-use {Residential, and Non-residential}, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market was estimated to be USD 57.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58301028

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 57.73 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 67.38 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 3.1%

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Trends & Insights:

The greater attention to fire safety and moisture control, as well as long-term stability of buildings, is increasing the adoption of more advanced exterior insulation and finish systems, such as those based on mineral wool and those based on polymer-modified systems. The sustained demand is also attributed to growth in non-residential sectors like healthcare, education and hospitality, as well as renovation and retrofit activities.

Europe was estimated to account for the largest share of 74.0% of the global exterior insulation and finish system market in 2024.

By type, the polymer-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By insulation type, the mineral wool segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By end-use, the non-residential segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value.

The market is driven by strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions from leading players such as BASF SE (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Owens Corning (US), STO SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), RPM International (US), SFS Group AG (Switzerland), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), and Master Wall, Inc. (US). These companies are focusing on sustainability and deeper integration across the construction value chain.

ADEX Systems Inc. (Canada), IVAS Group (Italy), Forma Insulation (Qatar), va-Q-tec Thermal Solutions GmbH (Germany), and FenX (Switzerland), among others, are focusing on approaches to improve installation efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market'

500 - Tables

65 - Figures

360 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=58301028

The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market is expected to grow due to the rising need for sustainable and energy-saving building systems. The increased awareness of thermal insulation benefits is in favour of increasing the adoption of thermal insulation in residential and non-residential buildings. Tough building energy laws are also contributing to the market increase. Moreover, the increasing activity of renovation and retrofit projects is increasing the demand for exterior insulation and finish systems throughout the world.

By type, the polymer-modified (PM) segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The polymer-modified (PM) segment accounted for the second-largest share of the overall market. They provide higher adhesion, flexibility, and impact resistance compared to traditional ones. These properties make buildings more durable and less prone to cracks. Consequently, polymer-modified types are popular in new construction as well as renovation works.

By insulation type, the mineral wool (MW) segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The mineral wool (MW) segment accounts for the second-largest market share. This insulation type is characterised by its great resistance to fire and good sound insulation. It is usually applied to those areas where fire safety measures are strict. The need to increase the focus on safety and acoustic performance is favouring the demand for mineral wool-based exterior insulation and finish systems.

The residential segment accounted for the second-largest share of the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market in 2024.

Residential end-use held the second-largest share of the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market in 2024 due to the growing construction of multi-family houses and apartments. Homeowners and developers are using exterior insulation and finish systems to conserve energy and decrease heating and cooling expenditures. Also, the increasing renovation activities in vintage residential buildings are supporting the growth of the market.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market in 2024.

North America held the second-largest share of the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market in 2024 due to robust construction in the residential and commercial sectors. Strict energy-efficient requirements and building codes favor the use of exterior insulation and finish system solutions. The growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices is also supporting the market growth in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=58301028

Key Players

The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market comprises major players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Owens Corning (US), STO SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and RPM International (US). Mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, expansions, and research & development are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market.

Get access to the latest updates on Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Companies and Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Doors & Windows Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Wood Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Barrier Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg