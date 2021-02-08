Extensive Demand for Regenerative Medicines to Increase Growth Rate of Cryopreservation Equipment Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- The escalating number of biological research clinics and the growing number of government initiatives regarding cell preservation are expected to bring growth opportunities for the cryopreservation equipment market during 2019-2027

- The global cryopreservation equipment market is expected to record a CAGR of ~10 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive developments in cryogen techniques around the globe have led the cryopreservation equipment market to observe extensive growth over the years. A heightening increase in the number of organ transplantations coupled with great technological advancements will help the cryopreservation equipment market to generate exponential growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Cryopreservation is a method of maintaining biological samples at cryogenic temperature for a substantial period. This method is generally used for the preservation of the fine structure of the cells. This process allows organelles, tissues, and cells to be cooled at extremely low temperatures for preservation. The associated benefits to the preservation of cells and others may bring considerable growth opportunities for the cryopreservation equipment market during the forecast period.

According to the TMR (Transparency Market Research) experts, the global cryopreservation equipment market is prognosticated to record a CAGR of ~10 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global cryopreservation equipment market is expected to surpass ~US$ 10.2 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The growing application of cryopreservation equipment in the pharmaceutical industry may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the cryopreservation equipment market. The growing demand for regenerative medicines is also proving to be a boon for the growth of the cryopreservation equipment market.

Cryopreservation Equipment Market: From the Analysts Perspective

The analysts at TMR have analyzed the global cryopreservation equipment market from every dimension. After a detailed analysis, the analysts predict a stable growth period for the cryopreservation equipment market during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The analysts further highlight the growing influence of technology in novel sample-prep systems as a prominent growth generator for the cryopreservation equipment market.

The analysts advise the players in the cryopreservation equipment market to increase their efforts in Asia Pacific. The rising interest of the Indian stakeholders in establishing advanced biotechnology facilities with cryo-EM and others will increase the growth prospects of the cryopreservation equipment market substantially according to the stakeholders.

Key Findings of the Report

Heightening Investments by Government and Non-Government Organizations to Boost Growth of Cryopreservation Equipment Market

Investments by various conglomerates and firms in the cryopreservation equipment sector seeing its rapid growth will prove to be a growth strengthener. Governments of numerous countries are also investing exponentially in the biotechnology sector, eventually adding extra stars of growth to the cryopreservation equipment market. Initiatives by the government bodies of various countries to create awareness about stem cell preservation will also invite profitable growth opportunities for the cryopreservation equipment market.

Escalating Demand for Regenerative Medicines to Expand the Growth Opportunities across Cryopreservation Equipment Market

The process of developing functional and living tissues for repairing or replacing defective tissues is known as regenerative medicine. The growing shortage of organs for donation is increasing the demand for regenerative medicine. The rising number of geriatric population and extensive developments in transplant medicines will accelerate the demand for regenerative medicines. Thus, the rising demand for regenerative medicines is directly proportional to the growth of the cryopreservation equipment market.

Cryopreservation Equipment Market: Restraints

Some restraints may damage the growth of the cryopreservation equipment market to a certain extent. The increasing shortage of storage containers and frequent electricity cuts in some regions will prove to be major obstacles in the growth of the cryopreservation equipment market.

