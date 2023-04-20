Extended Reality Market worth $111.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extended reality market is projected to reach USD 111.5 billion by 2028 from USD 40.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the extended reality market include availability of affordable VR devices, increasing demand for extended reality in entertainment and gaming industry, and the surging adoption of extended reality in healthcare sector.

Extended Reality Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $40.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $111.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units USD Million & Billion Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Display latency and limited field of view Key Market Opportunities Growth of global travel and tourism industry Key Market Drivers Availability of affordable VR devices



The hardware segment of the extended reality market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period.

The demand for extended reality hardware is in a growing phase. Due to macroeconomic factors such as increasing prices of hardware devices, trade disputes, and decreasing gross domestic product (GDP), the demand for extended reality devices decreased in 2022; however, the upcoming launches planned for XR headsets are expected to support the market growth from 2023 to 2028. For instance, Apple Inc. is expected to launch its XR headset in 2023. Also, Meta Platforms, Inc. has planned to launch Oculus Quest 3 in the same year. In addition, several startups are working on developing affordable XR hardware devices so that they can be widely used across consumer, commercial, and enterprise applications. Owing to this, the hardware segment of the extended reality market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period.

The consumer application segment is projected to account for the largest size of the extended reality market from 2023 to 2028.

The consumer application segment is projected to account for the largest size of the extended reality market from 2023 to 2028. The consumer segment of the market comprises gaming and entertainment applications wherein AR technology is used to create 3D visual objects in the real world. The flourishing gaming and sports and entertainment sectors fuel the use of AR technology in consumer applications. VR technology also offers remarkable results regarding visual effects when used in gaming and sports broadcasts. The demand for HMD is high in consumer applications. They are used in smart glasses in sports (such as ski driving and fighting games). The demand for the development of VR apps is increasing from the entertainment sector to enhance the experience of users during sports broadcasts, along with gathering information from social networking sites.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The extended reality market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate owing to its adoption in the healthcare, commercial, and consumer sectors. The increasing number of players in the region is projected to drive the growth of the extended reality market in Asia Pacific. The thriving commercial and consumer markets are a key factor driving the growth of the extended reality market in the region as these markets are witnessing increased investments in countries such as Japan, India, and China. The use of extended reality has increased in commercial and consumer markets in Asia Pacific owing to the easy availability of extended reality technology in the region. The low-priced VR headsets are easily available in countries of Asia Pacific. This, in turn, helps the market in the region to grow at a high pace.

The report profiles key players such as Microsoft (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Meta Platforms, Inc. (US), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Google (US), PTC Inc. (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

