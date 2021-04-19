Extell Development Company Announces Over $260 Million In Sales In First Quarter Of 2021

Real Estate Developer Experiencing Strong Sales Success Across Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extell Development Company – a full-service national real estate developer of residential, commercial and hospitality properties – is releasing sales data across its entire portfolio. In the first quarter of 2021, Extell signed more than $260 million in new contracts throughout its for-sale residential developments and is on track to execute an additional $250 million in April alone. This sales success is a testament to the strength of the real estate market in New York City and other prime markets across the country, as well as consumer confidence in Extell's high-quality residential offerings.

"Throughout this pandemic we have never stopped believing in the strength and resiliency of New York City," said Gary Barnett, Founder and Chairman of Extell Development Company. "With the country continuing to reopen, New Yorkers returning to the city, and the vaccine rollout progressing rapidly, buyers are recognizing that now is the time to buy and take advantage of today's pricing before it goes back up. We are one of few developers that can offer opportunities at various price points across the city and other markets throughout the country."

Extell is seeing robust sales volume at properties from Brooklyn Point to Pier Village in New Jersey to the Four Seasons Condominium in Vail, Colorado. All Extell developments offer thoughtfully-designed floorplans, spectacular views, vast amenity programming and amazing value.

Key Points:

In 2021, Central Park Tower has 15 new deals signed and pending, a number of which are for three-bedroom homes with spectacular Central Park views. Other transactions at the new landmark tower range from two-bedroom to full-floor residences.





views. Other transactions at the new landmark tower range from two-bedroom to full-floor residences. During the first quarter of 2021, Brooklyn Point, the borough's tallest residential building, executed 20 transactions of sale. In March alone, 11 contracts were signed and the project is on track to achieve 16 additional sales in April.





In the first quarter of 2021, One Manhattan Square signed 10 new contracts. In addition, the development is in advanced process of entering into 14 additional sales agreements during April.





Several sales this quarter led to 70 Charlton selling all of its remaining one- and three- bedroom residences, only a few two- and four- bedroom homes remain. The property is now 95% sold.





Since announcing up to 20% off select homes earlier this year, The Kent has seen a significant uptick in activity. Currently there are several deals under contract or pending for these large-sized homes. The building offers gracious residences and a 20-year tax abatement.





Following four sales at 1010 Park Avenue in the first quarter of 2021 and two more full-floor residences put into contract in April, there is only one remaining opportunity to purchase a home in this boutique building: the extraordinary duplex penthouse.





After six homes sold earlier this year at ONE57, the property is now 90% sold. The remaining units are moving quickly as buyers recognize ONE57 as one of the best values along Billionaires' Row.





With a select number of homes left for sale and summer quickly approaching, The Lofts Pier Village is continuing to see a sales boom. This year already, the oceanfront condominium at the Jersey Shore has 12 residences in contract. The project is in its final sale stages and expects that by the end of April 90% of the units will be sold.





On the heels of a busy winter season, premier resort destination Vail Four Seasons continues to see activity on its exceptional condominiums, signing contracts upward of $6.3 million . The property has only one remaining residence for sale.

About the Developments:

Central Park Tower : Located on West 57 th Street above the Nordstrom flagship department store, Central Park Tower is the tallest residential building in the world at 1,550 feet. The building offers endless views, exquisite architecture, gracious floor plans and an unprecedented level of service and amenities. On the heels of commencing closings, Extell recently announced that celebrity event planner Colin Cowie will curate bespoke living and culinary experiences for residents of Central Park Tower. As the building's exclusive lifestyle specialist, Colin's team will offer year-round experiences for Central Park Club, a private club encompassing 50,000 square feet. Residents will also receive exclusive access to Nordstrom's flagship store. Extell Marketing Group and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are the co-exclusive sales and marketing agents for the building. Pricing at Central Park Tower starts at $6.5 million . For more information, call 212-957-5557 or visit www.centralparktower.com.





For more information on Extell Development Company, please visit www.extell.com

