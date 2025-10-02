ExQor Technologies Announces Advancement Toward Clinical Trials for Brain Regenerative Medicine Platform to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Addressing Critical Unmet Medical Need

ExQor Technologies, a Boston MA based biotechnology company, is preparing for clinical trials for its proprietary brain regenerative medicine platform targeting Alzheimer's disease. Current Alzheimer's therapeutics are limited to slowing cognitive decline, but the company's preclinical data demonstrates something fundamentally different – the ability to reverse brain damage and promote regeneration. An additional trial is planned for frontotemporal dementia, while exploring other conditions affecting cognitive function.

Consistent Results Different Disorders

ExQor's preclinical studies demonstrate consistent therapeutic benefits of its regenerative medicine platform across animal models of Alzheimer's disease, HIV-associated neurodegeneration, and methamphetamine addiction. The platform halted neurodegenerative progression and restored learning and memory and delivered robust neuronal protection in each disorder. These findings were presented by ExQor at leading medical conferences and published in Nature Communications Biology. Together, these results underscore the broad potential of ExQor's platform as a treatment for diverse neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders or possibly prevention.

Breakthrough Brain Delivery Technology

The primary challenge in treating neurodegenerative diseases has been delivering therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier, which protects the brain but prevents 99% of potential treatments from reaching their targets. ExQor's innovative delivery platform overcomes this obstacle, achieving therapeutic biologic concentrations in the brain up to 400-fold higher than other methods through a non-invasive administration route. This breakthrough technology is designed for simple administration that could potentially be delivered in outpatient settings or home care environments, significantly improving patient accessibility while reducing healthcare costs.

Robust Preclinical Efficacy Data

In its animal studies, ExQor's regenerative medicine platform demonstrated:

Neurogenesis and Neuroprotection:

Enhanced formation of new neurons





Improved survival of newborn neurons





Enhanced formation of synaptic connections between neurons

Functional Outcomes:

Restored learning and memory capabilities





Enhanced cognitive flexibility





Maintained neuroprotective effects on learning and memory





Minimalist and effective doses, with no side effects

Comprehensive Disease Management Approach

Beyond therapeutic intervention, ExQor is advancing early detection capabilities using standard MRI brain imaging to identify Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders at earlier stages. This integrated approach combining early detection and convenient patient monitoring with accessible treatment delivery represents a paradigm shift toward comprehensive disease management, with a potential for reduced healthcare costs.

Broad Platform Applications

The company's advanced brain delivery platform offers exceptional flexibility, paving the way for large molecule therapies—including those previously unable to reach therapeutic levels in the CNS—to become viable options for treatment of neurological conditions, brain cancers, and gene therapies.

Market Impact and Patient Benefits

For the approximately 55 million people worldwide living with dementia, and the estimated 131.5 million projected by 2050, ExQor's approach represents a potential transformation from disease management to disease reversal. The platform's MRI diagnostic accessibility and home-based delivery potential could democratize access to advanced neurological care and lower the worldwide economic burden of treating dementias, projected to be around $1.6 trillion by 2050.

