ExpressJet™ Switches to Sky-Tiles™

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky-Tiles™ by Interface and presented by SkyPaxxx Interior Repairs will be the exclusive aircraft carpet installed on the ExpressJet™ ERJ 145 fleet operated for United Express™. "This is a tremendous success story for innovation in aircraft interiors and the environment created by the dedication of the ExpressJet, United Express, and SkyPaxxx team," says Rick Lockhart, President of SkyPaxxx.

After two years of rigorous operational testing, Sky-Tiles has proven itself to be a far superior carpet with zero defects and discrepancies. Not only have Sky-Tiles provided an aesthetic upgrade to the cabin, but the switch has also eliminated shrinking, fraying, and edge curl. With an industry exclusive Appearance Guarantee, Sky-Tiles is also providing ExpressJet with significant cost reductions and maintenance efficiencies in a 100% recyclable carpet.

"We are excited to be upgrading our E145 aircraft interiors with Sky Tiles," says Matthew Parsons, Manager of Corporate Communications for ExpressJet Airlines. "The new carpet will contribute significantly to the updated aesthetic and overall comfort onboard for our passengers."

Sky-Tiles is the only modular aircraft carpet that is 100% recyclable, manufactured in a climate-neutral factory as part of a closed-loop process, guarantees no fraying, and allows for true selective replacement. As the only aircraft carpet with a proven 30-40% lower total cost of ownership, Sky-Tiles provides exceptional value while improving passenger experience and dramatically improving airlines' sustainability profile.

SkyPaxxx Interior Repairs is the fastest growing FAA/EASA repairs station. With a Customer First, Customer focused philosophy, SkyPaxxx has become the preferred supplier venue for interior programs across the world. The world's largest airlines, regional carriers, leasing companies, VIP operators, and large category charter operations trust SkyPaxxx to deliver on time, within budget, and to the highest level of quality and safety. The ability to develop innovative initiatives including aftermarket manufacturing, waste and cost reducing programs, and proprietary component repairs has made SkyPaxxx the sought-after supplier for any interior program.

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines, to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 aircraft, including the Embraer ERJ145 and 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft.

rick@skypaxxxrepairs.com

+1904-305-3144

www.skypaxxxrepairs.com

www.sky-tiles.com

Instagram: @skypaxxxrepairs

Twitter: @skypaxxxrepairs

Related Links

http://skypaxxxrepairs.com



SOURCE SkyPaxxx Interior Repairs