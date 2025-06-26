Express Yourself in Full Color: Candy Crush Saga® and KIKO Milano Release Limited-Edition Makeup Collection Bursting with Fun

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Candy Crush Saga and KIKO Milano are teaming up to celebrate bold self expression with the ultimate beauty collab – an irresistibly fun, limited-edition collection launching worldwide* June 26, 2025. Known for championing creativity and joy through play, Candy Crush Saga is stepping beyond the screen to invite fans to level up their look with divine pigments, juicy textures, and collectible packaging straight from the Candy Kingdom. This is where glam meets game and every look is a winning one.

The Candy Crush Saga x KIKO limited-edition collection unlocks a burst of Candy-colored joy, and creativity with every swipe, blend, and tap. Inspired by the iconic match-3 game, the playful lineup features eight unique products and formats designed to transform your makeup routine into a divine moment of fun. Match glimmering shades with glossy finishes and candy coated accessories, it's a sweet celebration of beauty without boundaries.

The full line-up includes:

Candy Crush Multi Finish Eyeshadow Palette: Sugar Sunset, Berry Bonbon, Candy Dreamland

Candy Crush Ultra Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio: Soda sunrise

Candy Crush Mega Blush & Highlighter Duo: Beaming Bliss, Raspberry Riot

Candy Crush Luminous Lip Balm: Give lips a touch of glam and high shine with this Luminous Balm available in four shades: Rose Sundrop, Cherry Charm , Toffee Twirl, and Joyful Jujube.

, Toffee Twirl, and Joyful Jujube. Candy Crush Ultra-Shimmer Lipstick: Lipstick fit for the Candy Kingdom! Choose between Berry Sundae, Sweet Surprise, Daydream Frosting, or Caramel Carousel.

Candy Crush Sparkle Lip Gloss: Available in Lollipop Love, Tangerine Taffy, Aquamarine Aura, and Sugar Strobe, this gloss takes lips to shiny new heights.

Candy Crush Beauty Sponge: Your favorite booster just got better—collect this sweet stripe beauty sponge to make blending a breeze.

Candy Crush Press-On Nails: Sweeten your mani with candies straight from your favorite mobile game including Swedish Fish and rainbows galore.

"There's fun in color, creativity in play, and joy in doing things your own way, and that's exactly what this collection celebrates," said Luken Aragon, VP of Marketing for Candy Crush Saga at King. "Partnering with KIKO Milano has allowed us to turn the bold spirit of Candy Crush Saga into an invitation for fans to express their individuality, embrace their creativity and add a little more joy to the everyday."

"This partnership is a truthful expression of our brand values and our commitment to helping everyone express who they are to the fullest — boldly, creatively, and without limits," said Cecilia Schena, Chief Marketing Officer at KIKO Milano. "Together with Candy Crush we have created an engaging beauty experience that resonates with our customers, bringing exciting and joyful products that we are sure will become a pop phenomenon"

*The new limited edition collection is available online on https://www.kikocosmetics.com and in all KIKO Stores (US, Mexico and Brazil excluded).

Candy Crush Saga is free to download and play on iOS and Android. For more info on the game and upcoming tournaments, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com.

© /TM / ® 2025 King.com Ltd. "King" and "Candy Crush" and associated marks and logos are trademarks of King.com Ltd or related entities.

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 19,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn, @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

About KIKO MILANO

KIKO MILANO was founded in 1997 in Milan and since then has revolutionized how cosmetics are sold globally. KIKO identifies the major beauty trends of the moment and make them accessible to all. Combining the quality and creativity rooted in its Italian DNA, KIKO has conquered the most demanding and diverse beauty addicts with an endless range of shades, tones and textures to satisfy every professional and personalized make-up requirement.

The brand has over 1200 stores and is available in more than 70 markets.

