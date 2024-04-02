Explosive Growth Projected in US Pet Medication Market, the Industry to Reach $17.90 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the US pet medication market is growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2023-2029.



US Pet Medication Market Focus Research Report by Arizton

The U.S. Pet Medication Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 17.90 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 13.21 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.20 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US pet medication market is projected to increase, driven by the pet humanization trend and the ensuing commercialization of a broad range of pet care products coupled with the growing focus on safe food and a parallel emphasis shed on raising healthy livestock. The rising throwaway income of pet owners pertains to the middle-income group, and the growing trend of nuclear families is the major key factor for the growth of the pet care market in the coming years. The increase in the adoption of pets and the high demand for pet products are the major factors driving the US pet medication market.

The growth of the pet medication market is also influenced by a heightened level of awareness and education regarding the benefits of pet medication. Veterinary and pet organizations have been proactive in creating awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to inform pet owners about the advantages of having medication & insurance coverage for their pets. These efforts have successfully dispelled misconceptions and myths surrounding pet insurance, improving pet owners' understanding. As a result, more individuals realize that pet medication protects their pets' health and provides peace of mind by ensuring that the insurance providers cover unexpected medical expenses. The ongoing efforts to educate the public about the value of pet insurance contribute significantly to the market growth, as informed pet owners are more likely to invest in policies that safeguard their pets' well-being while offering financial security. Several major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the US pet medication market and access commercially launched products. For instance, in 2023, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Varenzin-CA1 (molidustat oral suspension) as the first and only treatment to control non-regenerative anaemia in cats with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Over-the-Counter Medications the Fastest Growing Segment in the US Pet Medication Market

The over-the-counter (OTC) medications segment is poised to reach a substantial revenue of $8.51 billion by the conclusion of the forecasting period, marking it as the fastest-growing sector with an impressive absolute growth rate of 39.19% and an incremental growth of $2.40 billion throughout the forecast duration. This surge is primarily propelled by a heightened awareness among pet owners regarding the significance of pet healthcare, prompting them to seek accessible and effective healthcare solutions for their cherished companions.

A discernible trend has emerged in favor of herbal topical medications for addressing common pet ailments such as fleas and allergies. This shift towards herbal and natural remedies resonates with a broader consumer inclination towards organic and sustainable products. Natural OTC medications, often incorporating natural ingredients, appeal to pet owners seeking safer and gentler alternatives for their pets, aligning seamlessly with the prevailing consumer preference for natural and organic products and further fueling the demand for natural pet OTC medications.

The flea and tick control segment represents the largest share of the OTC pet medication market, driven by the increasing incidences of parasitic infections in pets during the forecast period. Moreover, the convenience and accessibility offered by online retailers serve as a significant catalyst for pet owners, facilitating the purchase of OTC pet medications through e-commerce platforms, which saves time and effort compared to traditional physical stores. Additionally, consumers can procure OTC pet medications, predominantly flea and tick control products, from veterinarians or retail outlets without needing a prescription.

About the Report:

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present U.S. pet medication market and its market dynamics for 2024−2029 in the U.S. It covers a thorough overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Segmentation & Forecast

Medication

Prescription Medications

Over-The-Counter Medications

Product

Antiparasitics

Antibiotics

Antimicrobials

Animal

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Others

Distribution

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

E-Commerce

Offline Retail Stores

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

Elanco Animal Health

Merck

Zoetis

Bayer AG

Novartis

Other Prominent Vendors

Dechra

Durvet

Endovac Animal Health

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Huvepharma

Jaguar Animal Health

Norbrook

Parnell

Sera

Sparhawk Laboratories

IDEXX

Virbac

Calier

Vetoquinol

American Regent Animal Health

Covetrus

Krka

Heska

Sequent

Zymox

Drag Pharma

PetIQ

Bimeda

Kindred Biosciences

Frontline

Pet Health Solutions (PHS)

Neogen Corporation

Orion Pharma Animal Health

Zenex Animal Health

Chanelle Pharma

HIPRA Animal Health

Biogenesis Bago

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: Pet Medication Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: Pet Medication Market

US: Projected Revenue of Pet Medication Market (2020-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER – 3: Pet Medication Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Medication (2020-2029; $Billions)

Prescription Medications

Over-The-Counter Medications

US: Projected Revenue by Distribution (2020-2029; $Billions)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

E-Commerce

Offline Retail Stores

US: Projected Revenue by Animal (2020-2029; $Billions)

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Others

US: Projected Revenue by Product (2020-2029; $Billions)

Antiparasitics

Antibiotics

Antimicrobials

CHAPTER – 4: Pet Medication Market Prospects & Opportunities

Pet Medication Market Opportunities & Trends

Pet Medication Market Drivers

Pet Medication Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: Pet Medication Industry Overview

Pet Medication Market - Competitive Landscape

Pet Medication Market – Key Vendor Profiles

Pet Medication Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Pet Medication Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

