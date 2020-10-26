Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size Worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.5%: Emergen Research

- The rising awareness to prevent explosions and increasing government initiatives for labor safety are driving the demand for the market

- Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecast to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The explosion proof equipment market is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment market growth. Besides, the increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.

However, over the forecast timeline, the lack of standardization and increased cost of security systems poses as a market hindrance for explosion proof equipment.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020 , Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell's global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market.

, Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell's global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market. Throughout the forecast timeframe, the prevention segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the only appropriate protection method for Zone 0, and it functions in the context of Zone 1 or 2.

For the forecast timeframe, gas explosion protection is expected to be the largest market in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market as dangerous areas such as Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2 can be protected by this.

Over the forecast period, the Zone 0 segment is expected to capture the largest market. An explosive atmosphere consisting of a mixture of air and flammable substances, in the form of gas, vapor, or mist, is continuously or regularly present in this zone for a prolonged period.

The cable glands segment is speculated to grow significantly over the forecast period since cable glands perform significant functions in managing cables.

Over the forecast period, the oil & gas industry is anticipated to hold the largest market, as the explosion proof equipment is widely used in Liquefied Natural Gas plants and oil refinery.

Due to the rising number of production and processing of ferrous and nonferrous materials in this region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and chemical industry is a major factor in Europe's market growth.

is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and chemical industry is a major factor in market growth. Key participants include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prevention



Containment



Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Explosion Protection



Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zone 0



Zone 1



Zone 2



Zone 12



Zone 20



Zone 21



Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lifting Systems



Cable Glands



Lighting Systems



Junction Boxes & Enclosures



Material Handling Systems



Switches & Sockets



HVAC



Panel Boards & Motor Starters



Surveillance & Monitoring Systems



Signaling Systems



Switchgear



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mining



Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals



Energy & Power



Oil & Gas



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

