Explore the State of the European Medical Cannabis Industry at Cannabis Europa 2019

However, despite legal and political change, many systems ingrained in European culture and society are blocking the growth of the industry. Simple obstacles such as national media outlets' firewalls blocking the word "cannabis", social media bans on advertising, or business owners' hesitancy to promote their stock of legal CBD products for fear of prejudice show that society at large is not yet in step with the times. This has a direct impact on patient access to medication.

A Glimpse Into The Future

As the UK begins importing shipments of medical cannabis and France begins taking steps down the same path, the question on everyone's lips is, what is next and how can we overcome the challenges facing the industry?

Our speakers will answer these questions and more. Highlights from this year's lineup of speakers will include:

Cam Battley , CCO of Aurora

, CCO of Aurora Andrew Neil , Broadcaster and Journalist

, Broadcaster and Journalist Norman Lamb MP, UK House of Commons

Dr Marcos Van Velde , Head of the Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis

, Head of the Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis Emily Paxhia , Partner at Poseidon Asset Management

, Partner at Poseidon Asset Management George Kruis , England International Rugby Player

, England International Rugby Player Hannah Deacon , Campaigner and Carer

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cannabis Europa Alastair Moore said, "our team has worked incredibly hard to bring together some of the world's most influential voices in the medical cannabis space, for an event which is shaping up to be as impactful as the last. Although we are steadily improving patient access to medication, there are still many questions to be asked and problems to be solved and it is here, at Cannabis Europa, that these conversations will happen."

Canadian cannabis specialists Supreme, who have recently come on board as a gold partner for Cannabis Europa, are looking at expanding their European activities. Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis said, "Thank you to Cannabis Europa for bringing together the medical cannabis community to discuss what lies ahead for the industry in Europe. Europe is on the frontier and we are excited for it to be one of the largest markets in the world. Through our partnership with Malta Enterprises and Medigrow Lesotho, we welcome the opportunity to bring our expertise in production and operations from Canada's highly regulated market."

Patient Access and Medical Breakthroughs

In the UK, stories of parents going to great lengths to legally obtain medication for their children dominated headlines in 2018, bringing the issue into the public eye and ultimately leading to changes in legislation. While these stories may have slipped from the front pages, many people still struggle to obtain this life-changing medication. Improving patient access to medical cannabis, and the practical logistics of how to go about this, will be one of the core issues discussed at Cannabis Europa.

Charlotte Caldwell will be speaking at the event, sharing her own personal story of her fight for access for medical cannabis for her son Billy, as will Hannah Deacon, mother of Alfie Dingley, and leading patient advocacy groups such as the UK's MS Society.

Dr. Axel Gille, Managing Director of headline sponsor Aurora Europe said, "Awareness of cannabis as medicine is growing throughout Europe, a market with about 600 million people, which includes millions of Europeans currently struggling with conditions that are commonly and effectively treated with cannabis in North America. Aurora is working with government partners across Europe to expand access to medical cannabis, and has seen great success. We are now the largest authorised importer, exporter, and distributor of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis in the European Union, and look forward to continuing to enhance patient access across Europe."

