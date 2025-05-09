Explore Sungrow's Latest C&I Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025: Empowering Businesses with Flexibility

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled its latest C&I solution—the liquid-cooled ESS PowerStack 255CS and hybrid inverter SH125CX at Intersolar Europe 2025, captivating the market with its exceptional flexibility and performance.

Sungrow C&I DC-coupled Solution with ESS PowerStack 255CS and Hybrid Inverter SH125CX

With increasing global policy support, the installed capacity of C&I energy storage is expected to reach 46GWh by 2028. Businesses worldwide are turning to C&I ESS, to reduce energy consumption, lower electricity costs, enhance power supply reliability, and support the integration of renewable energy. However, the rapid energy transition requires innovative solutions to tackle pressing challenges such as unstable power supply and grid pressure from the growing demands of EV charging.

PowerStack 255CS: Another Flagship Product to the C&I ESS Portfolio

At the show, Sungrow offers a broad portfolio catering to small, medium, and large C&I applications. Among the shining bringings are Sungrow's latest C&I liquid-cooled ESS PowerStack 255CS. Equipped with advanced 314Ah battery cells, it offers flexible power capacities—257kWh (2-hour system) or 514kWh (4-hour system)—along with over 90% round-trip efficiency and a 20-year design life. Fully integrated with PCS, EMS, and BMS, and certified under stringent global safety standards such as UL9540 and NFPA855/69/68/14, the system ensures seamless operation across a wide range of scenarios, including C&I standalone ESS, PV plus ESS, EV chargers plus ESS, and microgrids.

Flexible DC-coupled PV-plus-Storage Solution

Another highlight is the SH125CX, which is a truly impressive hybrid inverter with a nominal output power of 125kW. The SH125CX can be combined with the PowerStack 255CS to be the DC-coupled solution. The DC-coupled solution is designed for medium and large C&I scenarios. Key features include:

Flexible design: This 125kW hybrid inverter is fit for all modules in the market with a maximum current per MPPT of 40A. It can reach DC-AC ratios of up to 2.0, which is needed in the European market. The DC-coupled solution can save CAPEX, such as some parts of the AC distribution, the PV inverter, or the external energy management system.





Flexible scalability: Supports up to 24 units in parallel, achieving a maximum 3MW AC output and 6MWh ESS capacity.





Flexible retrofitting: This new SH125CX solution is also ideal for retrofitting, replacing the PV inverter with a hybrid inverter in one step, transforming into a power storage hub instantly.





Flexible adaptation: The SH125CX is equipped with IP66 and C5 anti-corrosion, resilient to harsh conditions. The inverter is embedded with an Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter 3.0 (AFCI 3.0) function, identifying DC-side arc faults across cable lengths up to 450 meters, ensuring maximum safety.

Sungrow's C&I energy storage products have been deployed in over 1,000 projects worldwide, serving a wide range of industries including metallurgy, automotive, and textiles. These solutions are widely adopted across Europe—in countries such as Spain, the Benelux region, and Italy—as well as in other regions including Australia, Japan, the Middle East, and South Africa.

"The C&I market is a strategic focus for us. With an expanded product portfolio designed to meet diverse demands, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation—both in our technologies and in our local presence," said Meng Yang, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for Distribution. "We are committed to forging stronger partnerships and driving a lower-carbon future across Europe," she added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

