Explore "Intensive Care Airway Clearance Technology" with BMC at ESICM 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcelona, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and artistic vibrancy, is also a key player in the global medical research and innovation landscape. Home to several prestigious medical schools, hospitals, and cutting-edge research institutions, the city has long been a breeding ground for groundbreaking medical advancements. This was evident during the 37th Annual Congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) LIVES 2024, held from October 5-9 at the International Barcelona Convention Center.

BMC Medical symposium CoughSync

The event, which drew over 5,000 intensive care physicians, anesthetists, trainees, and nursing and allied health professionals from more than 100 countries. With the honor to taking part of this annual gathering, BMC left an indelible mark on the congress, showcasing its latest ideas in airway clearance technology: "What is it?" and "The Clinical Application of Mechanical Airway Clearance Technology," including the CoughSync clinical application.

Continuous exploration and exchange in clinical advancements with Leading Experts

For patients undergoing mechanical ventilation, the natural cough reflex is often suppressed due to reduced respiratory muscle function, leading to an increased risk of airway secretion accumulation. This can result in elevated respiratory resistance, inadequate ventilation, and potentially severe complications such as respiratory failure and poor gas exchange. Therefore, timely and effective removal of secretions is critical.

On October 8th, the BMC Symposium, themed "Intensive Care Airway Clearance Technology," provided a summary of the latest technologies and products. The invited speakers, who are pioneers in the field, delved into topics related to anaesthetists and intensive care, sharing the differences between traditional sputum clearance methods and IL-MIE (In Exsufflators Mechanical Insufflation-Exsufflation). And they highlighted the advantages of IL-MIE over conventional techniques.

Automatic Respiratory Clearance System

From October 7-9, the central area of Booth 4.12 is dedicated to showcasing the In-Exsufflators (CoughSync 100EU) devices and providing a clear description of how they work, as explained by the on-site sales manager.

The In Exsufflators (CoughSync 100EU), compatible with both spontaneous and controlled ventilation modes, simulates a natural cough, effectively clearing airway secretions without causing discomfort or hemodynamic disturbances.

With over 20 years of global operations and rapid growth in respiratory health, BMC deeply understands the needs of patients and healthcare providers. Our continuous innovation and refined solutions demonstrate our commitment to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of care.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527745/BMc_Medical_symposium.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527746/CoughSync.jpg