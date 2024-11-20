Experts Unveil 'Moments of Kalmfulness' Virtual Gallery: A Digital Retreat for Mental Well-being

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

New research reveals nearly half of UK adults (42%) struggle to find calm moments amid the chaos of daily life.i

©Paul Williams, Sunrise Summit (PRNewsfoto/Kalms Herbal Remedies)

In response, Kalms Herbal Remedies has partnered with mental health experts and renowned photographers to launch the Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery - an online collection of calming photography aimed at promoting mental well-being.

The study of over 2,000 respondents found that four in five UK adults (79%) have experienced anxiety in the past year, with two in five (42%) adults saying they have financial concerns on a daily basis.

To bring a sense of peace to a stressed-out nation, the Moments of Kalmfulness Virtual Gallery invites online visitors to view photographs that have been carefully selected to promote mindfulness and relaxation. Kalms' research has found that 52% of people feel calmer and more relaxed after looking at peaceful imagery. Previous studies suggest simply looking at photographs of nature for five minutes can have a calming effect on the brain.

The virtual gallery features striking photographs of natural settings, serene landscapes and peaceful moments across the UK and Ireland. Captured by esteemed and upcoming photographers passionate about promoting mental health, contributors include:

- Hannah Stitfall, wildlife photographer, filmmaker and TV presenter

- Paul Williams, former soldier turned mental health therapist

- Ian Treherne, celebrated as 'The Blind Photographer'

Each photographer's unique perspective contributes to the gallery's overarching theme of 'kalmfulness' – the state of being calm and peaceful – by showcasing the beauty that can be found in small, everyday moments.

Mental Health UK supports the initiative for its ability to spark important conversations about emotional well-being and resilience. Director of National Programmes at Mental Health UK, Deidre Bowen commented:

"We're in the midst of a mental health crisis, so taking time to slow down and understand our mental health is more important than ever. This powerful photographic exhibition offers people moments of kalmfulness wherever they are. We hope it will inspire open discussions around mental health and promote lasting wellness."

Psychologist and psychotherapist Dr Charlotte Armitage offers guidance on finding moments of kalmfulness in everyday life:

"Kalms' survey reveals that over half of UK adults (59%) feel that dedicating more time to moments of calm could enhance their mental and physical well-being. Whether it's curling up with a favourite book, walking your dog or doing some gardening, it's important to identify what brings you tranquillity. When you experience a comforting moment, try capturing it - whether through a photograph or by jotting it down in a journal. These practices help create lasting memories you can revisit whenever you need a reminder of calm. For those looking for extra support, natural supplements like valerian root, lavender oil and rhodiola rosea can also encourage relaxation and promote overall well-being."

To visit the evolving exhibition and upload your own image, please go to www.kalmfulness.com

i Moments of Kalmfulness Study. A nationally representative study involving 2,009 UK respondents. Commissioned by Kalms. 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560681/Kalms_Herbal_Remedies.jpg