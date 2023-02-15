Experts Say 2023 Could Be A Good Time To Take A Swing At A Sports-Related Investments

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of sports teams around the globe often think they know more about what their team (soccer, football, baseball, basketball etc) should be doing than the owners! Lots of people dream about owning a sports franchise, but those who actually fulfill that dream belong to a very exclusive club. For the rest of us, there are opportunities for fractional ownership of sports teams by investing in the corporate parents that own those teams. An article on The Motley Fool site said: "Sporting events have been around for thousands of years. For the vast majority of that time, they were largely a spectator event, and, outside of gambling, only the organizers and most talented contestants were able to make money from games. Today it's possible to be an investor in a select number of publicly traded sports companies. After a pause during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, sports are back and are as popular as ever. It could be a good time to take a swing at a sports-related investment." Investopedia added: "While professional sports may appear to be lucrative due to the huge player contracts, the reality is many team owners don't seek profits but an increase in value. Even before the global lockdown and quarantines disrupted play (and thus profits) of every professional sports league, the truth is a number of teams were consistently losing money. The value of franchises like the Dallas Cowboys, however, have increased in value year after year (since the pandemic). Active companies in the markets this week include: Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA), Manchester United (NYSE: MANU), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS), FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG).

"Several major companies have stakes in professional sports teams, or the companies have an affiliation with the owner. Unfortunately, buying shares in these companies won't get you box seats, free tickets, or other perks, but it may add an extra element of excitement when you tune in to watch its teams play. Manchester United stock is an even more focused individual team play than MSG Sports. It's the parent of the U.K.'s most decorated team in the Premier League (soccer, which is better known as football everywhere else in the world). Manchester United is a huge franchise, boasting some 1.1 billion fans and followers worldwide… Match attendance and broadcast revenue is starting to return, so Manchester United is one way to invest in the global sports rebound. Along the way, the stock also pays a modest dividend for those investors looking to generate some income."

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) BREAKING NEWS: BRERA HOLDINGS PLANS TO ACQUIRE EUROPEAN FIRST-DIVISION FOOTBALL TEAM AKADEMIJA PANDEV - North Macedonian club to be re-branded as "BRERA" advanced to qualifier matches of UEFA in 2021 with potential competition prizes from $3 million to $15 million - Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company") today announced its first planned acquisition with the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev ("Akademija Pandev") in North Macedonia, a country which has the right to participate in the three major UEFA competitions. "This is an example of Brera Holdings implementing its international strategy to simultaneously pursue expansion and licensing of the Brera FC brand in Eastern Europe," said BREA CEO, Sergio Scalpelli, who continued, "through the Akademija Pandev acquisition and Brera renaming we intend to enhance the team's performance, and ideally prepare players for the professional transfer market and obtain prizes related to participation rights in UEFA." In 2021 Akademija Pandev advanced to qualifier matches of UEFA which featured competition prizes from $3 million to $15 million.

Goran Pandev, the founder and owner of Akademija Pandev, is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Brera Holdings who had a storied career as football player for Inter Milan, and in 2021 he became the first Macedonian to score 100 goals in one of the top five European football leagues. In August 2022 Brera Holdings' subsidiary Brera Milano srl entered into a Sponsorship Agreement with Akademija Pandev that allowed the Company to provide consulting and other football-related services to the team, while receiving visibility, brand awareness and communications exposure in Macedonia for the Brera FC brand.

"We are extremely pleased to continue working with Goran Pandev and the club he founded in 2010, and bring the Brera FC brand legacy to Macedonia," said Alessandro Aleotti, Chief Strategy Officer for Brera Holdings and founder of Brera FC in Milan over twenty years ago. "We believe these top-division clubs in smaller countries have lower operational costs, with a significant savings of resources otherwise required to access the large cash prizes and linked investments," Aleotti concluded.

"We think that following Brera's acquisition of Akademija Pandev we can facilitate the exchange and transfer market of players from other clubs in Africa and South America, especially in the 18-21 age group," said CEO Scalpelli. "The club is also eligible to register for major youth tournaments, such as the Viareggio tournament, in which it will have the opportunity to compete against teams of the same age group as the major international clubs, and which represent the best showcase for the sale of young players, with many potential transfer market opportunities."

Although the North Macedonian Football Association's rules caps foreign players to eight in league games, an unlimited number of foreign players may be registered to play for each team. As a candidate for European Union membership since 2005, North Macedonia remains a non-member of the EU and therefore does not currently require foreign players to hold EU passports. Brera Holdings expects to enter into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Akademija Pandev and to close the acquisition within the first half of 2023. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Brera Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-brea/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - recently announced financial results for the 2023 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2022.

For fiscal 2023, the Company is raising its guidance and expects total revenues to be within a range of £590 million to £610 million, driven by strong Matchday revenues, and adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of £125 million to £140 million, as a result of reduced player wage costs. Quarterly results are impacted by the postponement of two Premier League games, which were due to be played in first quarter and were delayed due to the Queen's passing, as well as the timing of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, which began 20 November 2022 and continues to 18 December 2022.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) recently reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022. The New York Knicks ("Knicks") and New York Rangers ("Rangers") began their 2022-23 regular seasons in October at the Madison Square Garden Arena ("The Garden"). The Company has continued to experience positive operating momentum across its key revenue categories driven by sustained consumer and corporate demand. For the fiscal 2023 second quarter, average per-game revenues for tickets, suites, sponsorship and food, beverage and merchandise all exceeded results for the prior year period. In addition, local and national media rights fees were higher, primarily due to contractual rate increases.

During the fiscal 2023 second quarter, the Company implemented its plan to return approximately $250 million to shareholders, in light of the Company's strong financial performance in fiscal 2022 and the trading price of its common stock relative to the intrinsic value of its professional sports teams. The return consisted of a special cash dividend of $7.00 per share (approximately $173 million) and a $75 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program, which the Company completed in January 2023.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) recently announced that it will now issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on February 27, 2023. The company previously planned to issue its results on February 24, 2023. Following the February 27 release, Fubo CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

Conference Call Details: Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-In Details: Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6193

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-1901

Conference ID: 6903005

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the close of market trading on Thursday, February 16, 2023. DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST, during which management will discuss the Company's results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings' investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 14, 2023.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Brera Holdings PLC. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com