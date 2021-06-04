Experts Make Strong Case for Periodic Eye Check-up

Speaking during a Twitter Live interview to promote eye-care in Nigeria, Dr. Ogunbekun Oladapo, an Ophthalmologist, resident at Eye Foundation Hospital in Lagos, said that larger population of Nigerians who resort to self-medications lack awareness and live in poverty.

However, he posits that the temptation of going through the none-medical route must be resisted vehemently.

"It is better to seek the help of a certified ophthalmic practitioner," Dr. Oladapo, strongly recommended.

He argued that unauthorised eye-care medication is harmful to the eye and can induce blindness.

"Some people are fond of using urine, breastmilk, kafra, sea or ocean water, brake oil, etc., on their eyes which can even melt the eye."

"Most eye-related diseases leading to blindness are treatable or preventable. The challenge lies in creating more awareness and changing the existing wrong perception.

"The knowledge and awareness, spur early detection of eye infections and intervention can be effective when done at an early age."

On his part, Dr. Ronald Ikpe, also a Medical practitioner, said that eye-care in Nigeria is not receiving the deserved attention as many people do not think eye check-ups are important.

Dr. Ikpe said eye problems can quickly deteriorate if not checked and managed early because eyes are critical just like every other organ of the body.

"They are also subject to stress, infections, and injuries of all sorts. So we need more awareness on eye health out there both offline and online."

According to available data, it is estimated that 1.13 million individuals aged 40 years are currently blind in Nigeria. While 2.7 million adults aged 40 years are estimated to have a moderate visual impairment.

With these overwhelming statistics, the awareness for eye health is not limited to regular checks, Experts say it also includes exhibiting certain personal habits which are instrumental to caring for one's eyes.

"There are lots of ways to take care of one's eyes. I always like to start by saying one needs to know his or her family history, Dr. Ikpe said.

In addition, he advised that smoking should be avoided.

"Eat a balanced diet, eat lots of fruits. If you use a laptop/ desktop very often, make sure you have an anti-glare or make sure that you are not too close to the screen."

Does Exposure On Computer Screen Affect The Eye?

In the Digital Age, there is an emerging eye infection called Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). These days people are constantly glued to the screens and this phenomenon contributes to the growing cases of eye-related issues.

Computer Vision Syndrome is 74 percent prevalent in Nigeria and 400,000 adults are severely visually impaired. While 4.25 million adults aged 40 years in Nigeria are visually impaired or blind.

"The Computer Vision Syndrome is real though not a permanent condition, Dr. Ikpe said. "We live in a digital world now and our mobile phones and laptops are the new workstations. These activities keep a lot of us glued to our screens daily."

He advised that the brightness of the phone screen should be dimmed. "The light should not be very bright. If you have any form of eye injury or concern, see your healthcare provider immediately, " he said.

Dr. Ikpe debunked the misconception that there is no need for a Nigerian to conduct eye check-ups at least once a year.

With such belief that Nigerians are immune to eye disease, Dr. Ikpe said that such argument does not hold any water.

He emphasized that eye checks yearly are significant as no more is immune to eye infections, regardless of tribe, race, or origin

"We should cultivate the habit of having regular eye check-ups. It is important so that if there are any issues, they can be addressed immediately."

Further, Dr. Ikpe decried the limited number of medical practitioners in the country especially Optometrists who specialize in handling cases of eye infections.

He said there is a dearth of healthcare workers in Nigeria and optometrists are not left behind.

"I don't know the current statistics but we don't have enough", he said. "I saw data somewhere showing that Nigeria has about 4000 optometrists in 2018."

EyeCap As A Solution To Eye Infections

Abayomi Onasanya, a Pharmacist and Marketing Manager at Nature's Field recommend EyeCap as the most effective eye care product for treating Cataracts or Glaucoma, uncorrected refractive error, age-related macula diseases, Diabetic retina disease, etc.

He explains that the market acceptability and numerous testimonies from patients, ophthalmologists, optometrists in terms of efficacy are overwhelming.

With the present low awareness level on eye health, Nature's Field is ensuring benefits are shared to reach a wide range of health care professionals and consumers for an increased quality of health care.

He said EyeCap constitutes ingredients such as Glutathione, Eye Bright, which can be used in the prevention and management of patients with Glaucoma, cataracts.

The Glutathione in EyeCap helps in cell rejuvenation of the eye lens and retina. It is directly utilized by the lens of the eye to offset the potential free radical damage of blue rays, sunlight rays. It also protects the eye against chemical and oxidative stress.

"Although we have over 100 products to improve healthy living from pre-conception to old age. However, EyeCap is unique because it is 1 tablet daily, ensuring compliance on the part of the patient. Again, it is cost-effective, even though it is manufactured in the USA."

Further, he explains that eye allergies, redness, inflammation are curable with EyeCap.

"Eye Redness can be caused by uveitis, conjunctivitis, dry eyes, etc. Eye allergies develop when "something" (called an allergen) comes in contact with antibodies attached to the mast cells in your eyes."

He said the cells respond by releasing histamine and other substances that cause tiny blood vessels to leak and the eyes to become itchy, red, and watery.

SOURCE Nature’s Field Nigeria