Experts in Davos: Trust Is the New KPI in Today's AI-Driven Business

The two-day summit brought together senior communications leaders, industry experts and emerging Gen Z voices from across Europe, North America, Asia and Africa to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the industry, including AI, crisis management, ethics, leadership and reputation.

Across keynote presentations and six panel discussions, nearly 35 speakers explored these issues from both strategic and practical perspectives.

The Summit was opened by Maxim Behar, President of the WCFA, who set the tone for the discussions ahead.

Paul Holmes, Founder & CEO at PRovoke Media, delivered a clear warning about the industry's direction, arguing that as AI becomes more embedded in communications, authenticity and human judgment must not be sidelined. "AI has to take the backseat. Authenticity and human truth are required," he said, cautioning that overreliance on technology risks undermining credibility.

Lord Evans of Sealand, House of Lords member and Senior Advisor to the Progressive Policy Institute (Washington DC), pointed to a fundamental shift in how influence is built, noting that "truth matters, facts matter, but they are no longer enough." In a fragmented and polarized information environment, he argued, trust must be actively earned – particularly among the audiences least inclined to believe.

The need for a more strategic and disciplined approach to communication was highlighted by Johna Burke, CEO & Global Managing Director at AMEC, who challenged the industry to rethink how it defines value. "A good communicator is able to tell when a client is looking for a $2,000 pair of shoes versus several pairs totaling that amount," she said, adding that "real value isn't in what we produce, but in the outcomes we create and the impact we can prove." Despite access to vast amounts of data, she noted, communicators often fail to focus on what truly matters – impact and measurable results.

Across six panel discussions, a clear direction emerged: communication is becoming faster, more complex and more demanding. Crises now unfold in real time, requiring constant readiness and quick, accurate responses. At the same time, while AI is making content easier to produce, the real value is shifting to creativity, critical thinking and human insight. This is changing how brands compete. It is no longer enough to be visible – brands must be relevant. Authenticity, clarity and cultural connection are now key to standing out. As AI-generated content grows, the lines between PR, media and reality are becoming less clear, putting ethics and accountability at the center of the profession.

In this environment, trust is becoming both more fragile and more valuable. It must be actively built and managed through a combination of data, human judgment and clear purpose. Reflecting these changes, leadership is also evolving – moving away from traditional hierarchies toward more inclusive, collaborative models, where empowerment and trust are central to success.

Speakers across the panels included: Alexandra Tsyliya, PR Communications Officer, T1A; Andre Williams, Strategic Communication Advisor; Ayodeji Razaq, Group CEO, RED Media Africa; Catherine Blades, Independent Board Director and WCFA Regional President for the Americas; Chetna Krishna Becker, Marketing Manager, ADVANTICS; Diego Biasi, Founder & CEO, BPRESS; Ilka Gobius, CEO, Pinpoint PR; Iryna Zolotarevych, Former Advisor to the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine; Iskren Lilov, Global Marketing Manager, Muck Rack; Jared Meade, Founder, Rayne Strategy Group; Katja Fašink, CEO, key7 Communications and Gmedia & Gproduction; Laura Baxter, CEO, Castle Mount Media and The Voice for Leadership; Lebo Madiba, Founder & Managing Director, PR Powerhouse; Lima Alhawamdeh, CEO, AIWIZ Digital Marketing; Maggie West, Communication Student, University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Mary Beth West, Senior PR Strategist and Founder, #PRethics Community; Mbalenhle Bhengu, Founder, Mind Switch; Mihael Cigler, CEO, MC Public Affairs; Pamala Proverbs, Managing Director, PRMR; Peter Klomp, Head of Communications, UEFA; Rodrigue Soffo, CEO, RS Intelligence & Lobbying; Sergii Bidenko, Reputation & Crisis Advisor, SEC Newgate; Sophie Reymond, CEO, SRPR; Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, Chief Reputation & Strategy Officer, RepTrak; Stuart Bruce, Co-founder, Purposeful Relations and WCFA Regional President for Europe; Tatevik Simonyan, Co-founder & Director Communications, SPRING PR; Thabisile Phumo, Executive Vice President Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater and WCFA President for Africa; Thomas Netousek, CEO, eMedia Monitor; Vladimír Bystrov, Managing Partner, Bison & Rose; and Victoria Kennedy, CEO of Victorious PR and Wall Street Journal best-selling author.

The event concluded with the Award Ceremony of the Davos Communications Awards 2026, recognizing excellence in strategic communication, with more than 120 entries from over 25 countries. Winners can be found at davosawards.com.

The event was supported by general partners The #PRethics Community and key7 Communications, along with media and industry partners including M3 Communications Group, Inc., PRovoke Media, AMEC, PR Newswire, O'Dwyer's and Exchange4Media.

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Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969231/WCFA_Maxim_Behar.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969232/WCFA_Paul_Holmes.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969233/WCFA_Lord_Evans.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969234/WCFA_Johna_Burke.jpg

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Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953458/WCFA_Logo.jpg

For more information and inquiries, contact WCFA at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com.