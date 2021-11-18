Experts Forecast Rise For Copper As Demand is Expected to Jump Resulting from Infrastructure Bill

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Copper is the most widely used metal in energy generation, transmission infrastructure, and energy storage. It is the next most used metal after aluminum and steel in the construction, telecommunications, transportation, and automobile manufacturing sectors. Unlike gold, copper projections seem to come in a wider spectrum… but they do share that copper will have growth now and in the future. Here are some projections/comments from varied industry insiders (as revealed in Capital.com and Knoema.com). Knomea said: "(23 May 2021) Copper prices reached an all-time high of $10,512 per metric ton on May 9, marking a 130% growth since March 22, 2020. The consensus forecast from three leading sources (IMF, World Bank, and the Australian Government) for 2021 is $8,357. The average year-to-date price as of May 20 was $8,915, which means the forecasts do not reflect an expectation of further increases over the second half of the year. The copper price growth over the course of the past year was driven primarily by the high demand from China, the top copper consumer, as well as growing optimism about the overall economic recovery in view of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. The demand for copper is expected to rise further amid rising concerns about low copper inventories. Active mining stocks mentioned in today's commentary include: Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCQB: RIGMF) (TSX-V: RMI), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (OTCPK: CPPMF) (TSX: CMMC).

Capital.com was more optimistic, saying: "Copper prices retreated at the end of October after climbing to their highest level since the market reached record highs in May. The copper price history chart shows that the metal, which is used extensively across industries from construction to automotive, energy and electronics, rose to $10,652 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on 19 October, its highest level since May. The LME spot price slipped to $9,849.50 on 27 October, then ticked up to $9,955 per tonne on 29 October. On 1 November, the metal traded at $9,875 per tonne. Analysts at investment banks including ANZ in Australia, Commerzbank in Germany and Goldman Sachs in the US expect the LME spot market to return to a copper price target at the $10,000 per tonne level by the end of the year. For the longer term, Goldman Sachs predicted that copper prices could average $11,875 per tonne in 2022, $12,000 in 2023, $14,000 in 2024 and $15,000 in 2025.

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSX-V: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE: 4U5) BREAKING NEWS RIDGESTONE RECEIVES PERMIT FOR DRILL PROGRAM ON EL COBRE COPPER TARGET AT REBEICO PROJECT - Ridgestone Mining ("Ridgestone") is pleased to announce it has received all of the requisite permits for a maiden drill program on the El Cobre copper target at it's wholly-owned Rebeico copper-gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

The permit was issued by the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales or SEMARNAT, the Mexican regulatory body, which allows for the Company to undertake its maiden drill program. The program will be comprised of 14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for a total of approximately 2,700 metres and will be conducted along the main El Cobre structure, where recent grab and rock-chip sampling of the surface stockpile of mined material from the El Cobre structure returned up to 3.5% copper, 53 g/t silver and 0.52 % Mo over widths of up to 5.0 metres. Historical records of past mining by Asarco in the 1960's show that high- grade copper was extracted from two levels to a depth of 180 metres, and that the structure remains open along strike and to depth.

The Company is working with its local drilling contractor to finalize schedules for an upcoming program. In addition, it has engaged with ancillary service providers to prepare the drill sites ahead of the anticipated program.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities. The agreement is for six months at a budget of $200,000. Think Ink leverages leading-edge technologies to steer traffic to clients' web properties, drive inquiries, and collect metrics regarding engagement with content. Services provided by Think Ink include SEM (search engine marketing), search retargeting, email campaigns, and social media optimization (e.g., using tactics such as geofencing). With the exception of the agreement to provide the foregoing services, the Company does not have any relationship with Think Ink. Think Ink does not hold, directly or indirectly, and securities of the Company or a right to acquire such securities. CONTINUED…. Read this full release and more news for Ridgestone Mining by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rmi/

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) recently announced that it has posted its third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

The company reported third-quarter 2021 net income attributable to common stock of $1.4 billion, $0.94 per share, and adjusted net income attributable to common stock of $1.3 billion, $0.89 per share, after excluding net credits totaling $79 million, $0.05 per share, primarily associated with tax credits related to the release of valuation allowances at PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) and a gain on the sale of FCX's remaining cobalt business.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently said that it is supporting the development of a battery ecosystem in Europe with an investment in Inobat Auto ('InoBat'), a European-based battery technology and manufacturing company. This investment will support the completion of InoBat's research and development centre and pilot battery line in Voderady, Slovakia. Today's investment follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in May, outlining an intention to work together to progress the establishment of a "cradle-to-cradle" electric vehicle battery value chain in Serbia.

InoBat, a European based battery manufacturer with a battery research and development facility and pilot plant under development in Slovakia, is actively pursuing plans to build a number of gigafactories, including one in Serbia. The company specialises in the pioneering research, development, manufacture, and provision of premium innovative electric batteries custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of customers within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) recently announced that it will sell its 80% stake in the BMC metallurgical coal venture to Stanmore Resources Ltd. in a deal worth up to $1.35 billion, extending the global miner's withdrawal from fossil fuels.

BMC, which is 20% owned by Mitsui & Co. Ltd., has two operating mines in Queensland with a combined output of about 10 million tons of coal a year, as well as the undeveloped Wards Well project. Stanmore, which is majority owned by Singapore's Golden Energy & Resources Ltd., will pay $1.2 billion in cash with a potential follow-up payment of up to $150 million after two years linked to the performance of coal prices.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (OTCPK: CPPMF) (TSX: CMMC) recently announced strong third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis.

"We continued to deliver strong operating metrics and impressive operating cash flow," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "With a healthy and increasing cash position, we are on track to advancing our organic growth objective of tripling 2020 production within the next five years, while maintaining a solid balance sheet. Our Net Debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA(1) continues to improve, reaching 0.6 at the end of the quarter."

