Experts Expect Recurring Revenue from Solar Farms Is Worth the Investment, Will Pay Dividends for Years

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The solar farm industry has been growing over the last several years and is expected to experience significant growth for years to come. Electricity generated from solar power has been on the rise over the last decade and is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in the U.S. More and more solar energy developments have been set up with large-scale ground-mounted solar and private rooftop installations alongside the utility-scale solar. Solar farms are an attractive long-term investment these days. The revenue on the solar farm is worth the investment as the recurring revenue will pay dividends for years. It has been said that this technology is the foundation that will allow for a clean energy economy. Solar farms are photovoltaic power stations consisting of photovoltaic panels (PV), also known as solar panels. Their means are to collect solar energy and to harvest the power of the sun. These farms are remarkably different from rooftop solar systems and commercial solar power systems. Also known as solar parks and solar power stations, solar farms usually consist of ground-mounted solar panels installed across large areas operating as power plants, generating electricity and supply it to a power grid to consumers. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN), Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW).

Large solar projects can vary in their types, for example they can be set up as community solar farms or solar farms at utility-scale. And sometimes large solar energy consumers build their own solar farms purely for their use – onsite or off-site. Community solar allows people to generate electricity from the sun even if they do not own property or roofs by sharing the electricity of the solar power plant between more than one property. The members of the community share the benefits of solar power and save costs by receiving the generated electricity which costs less than the prices offered by their utility companies. The installation of the panels can be funded through a loan. Some states, non-government organizations or utility companies offer subsidized solar loans with reduced interest rates to finance the purchase of solar panel systems. Another option is to create a cooperative group and allow members of the community to both invest in and benefit from the scheme. Those investors who have the necessary capital can purchase the land. If the purchase is not desirable, leasing the needed area of land is the second option and the leasing agreement should be ideally set up for a long-term period, on average for 40 to 50 years. This will ensure a maximum return on the investment

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application For Utility Interconnection Agreement For One Of its Ground-Mount Solar Farms - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it had engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing several ground-mount solar farms in the State of New York.

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations. Each site is 37 acres. The studies have been completed on two of the sites, this interconnection application is for the Hadley, N.Y. site.

CEO James DiPrima said: "An Interconnection Agreement is a contract with a utility for distributed generated systems, including solar photovoltaics. The agreement is a written notice to a utility company of plans to construct, install and operate any system which will be connected to the grid and must be submitted prior to the start of construction. After the utility receives the required documentation, the application is reviewed for approval."

He continued: "Management is excited to enter this stage of operations, as it can be an important step in our efforts to continue to increase shareholder value."

The project shall consist of the installation of 4,980 kWdc / 7,020 kWac of Photovoltaic modules installed on a ground mount racking system at Hadley - PV Installations, S Shore Road, Corinth, NY 12822. The projects shall be interconnected directly with the utility at one point of interconnection with a new service feeder from the utility substation. The scope of work will include Interconnection Drawings, electrical permit/construction drawings, and support through the construction phase. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/

Other recent Solar developments in the markets include:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently broke ground on its third manufacturing facility in Ohio at a ceremony that was attended by United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, and US Representatives Bob Latta (OH-05) and Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

The new 3.3 gigawatt (GW) DC facility, which is scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2023, represents a $680 million investment. When fully operational, the facility is expected to scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW DC , which is believed to make it the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, and SolarCommunities Inc ("SunCommon") recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which a subsidiary of iSun will acquire SunCommon, in a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock.

HIGHLIGHTS WERE: Creates a regional full-service solar installation leader servicing the residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale markets including solar electric vehicle charging; Positions combined company to effectively capitalize on emerging opportunities in the residential and small commercial landscape; Leverages brand and marketing expertise of SunCommon to effectively grow presence and message in new regional markets; Transaction consideration includes $24,034,621 in cash and $15,965,379 in stock; provides $2.5 million of the consideration directly to SunCommon employees, establishes a stock ownership plan for all iSun employees, and a $1.5 million working capital infusion; Anticipated to be accretive to iSun by doubling projected revenue for 2021; Alignment of software, shared services and vendor base will enable synergies with expected $1.25 million in savings in year-1 and provide opportunities to reduce customer acquisition costs across all business segments.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, recently announced that it has signed an agreement with CBG Building Company to provide a 752.4kW carport solar system for Orchard Park, a 1,549-bed student housing project on the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) campus.

"California is the nation's leader in deploying clean, renewable energy, a trend that is accelerating rapidly," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "The University of California system is an active participant in that effort. Utilizing the real estate and supporting infrastructure of the project, such as covered parking structures, to deploy solar fixtures is a great way to reduce energy costs and enable the generation of clean, renewable power. Sunworks is an expert in the design, deployment, and integration of solar energy generating systems and we are excited to work with CBG Building Company and the entire Orchard Park Team on this important project."

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced it is teaming up with Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, to make the switch to an electric lifestyle more convenient, affordable, and sustainable. Through the strategic alliance, new SunPower customers can opt to install a Wallbox home EV charger at the same time as their solar and/or storage system installation. SunPower will also act as a preferred solar and storage provider and EV charger installation provider for Wallbox customers.

Consumer adoption of EVs and solar energy is growing rapidly. Deloitte predicts that EV sales are expected to grow from 2.5 million in 2020 to more than 31 million by 2030, accounting for approximately 32 percent of new car sales. Following record growth in 2020, Wood Mackenzie predicts residential solar installations will grow 13 percent in 2021 alone. With strong consumer overlap — nearly 40 percent of EV drivers also have solar — SunPower and Wallbox will help meet growing demand for these products by integrating EV infrastructure into solar equipped homes.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated eighty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Green Stream Holdings Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com