Experiences leader, Viator, puts marketing power in operators’ hands with global launch of Viator Accelerate

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viator , the leading global marketplace for experiences, today announces the worldwide launch of Viator Accelerate . Programme participants can expect an average of 15% bookings growth, with many pilot participants experiencing growth beyond 200%.

In exchange for raising commission above the minimum rate by as little as one percent, the Accelerate programme allows eligible operators to reach a larger audience through highly-contextual, highly-targeted advertising placements on Viator.

"Our industry has seen extraordinary growth since the mid-2010s. Where travellers once had two or three options for a cooking class, or three or four for a sunset cruise, they now have ten, twenty, or maybe even thirty choices," commented Ben Drew, president, Viator.

"Viator Accelerate exists to help operators stand out from the crowd – on their terms, under their control and where it matters. It was built with operator feedback at its foundation."

The programme:

Allows operators to reach more travellers. In exchange for raising the commission above the minimum rate by as little as one percent, eligible operators receive more exposure on Viator.

Delivers highly contextual ads to a highly targeted audience . Display ads show the participating product to travellers shopping for similar, nearby experiences. The ads are designed to deliver key decision-making information quickly -- an image, product name, rating and price.

. Display ads show the participating product to travellers shopping for similar, nearby experiences. The ads are designed to deliver key decision-making information quickly -- an image, product name, rating and price. Meaningfully grows bookings . Programme participants initially can expect bookings to be 15% higher than they would be without Accelerate – and the benefits may become deeper over time. Our marketing algorithms, including those which determines our sort order, tends to award highly-booked products with greater visibility. This, in turn, delivers even more exposure and bookings.

It enables data-based decision making. Our 'Visibility Score' tool helps an operator determine the value of Viator Accelerate; it measures a product's current visibility relative to its competition on Viator, and how participation can impact this. The programme's ongoing impact is trackable through the 'Viator Accelerate Insights' dashboard, which shares key metrics including visibility, bookings and page views versus the competition.

Immediate impact

Early adopters of the programme talked about Viator Accelerate as an effective, affordable means of gaining valuable exposure:

"We have seen a terrific uptick in sales since joining the Viator Accelerate programme. In addition the data that we now have access to will be invaluable in monitoring our competitiveness. I am very encouraged with this new development!" - Phil Coulter, Premium Tours, London

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book incredible tours and activities. With nearly 400,000 bookable experiences onsite, there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home. With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support and millions of traveller reviews, Viator offers experiences so incredible, you'll want to tell your friends.

