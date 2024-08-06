Experience the Heartfelt Adventure of "Out of the Nest" - Coming Soon

A Touching Tale of Self-Discovery and Heroism, Selected for Annecy Presents at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on an extraordinary journey with "Out of the Nest," the latest feature animation from T&B Media Global. "Out of the Nest" stands out as one of the twelve prestigious selections in the Annecy Presents category at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy, France.

"Out of the Nest" is a magical story that inspires viewers of all ages to find their inner hero. This Thai-Chinese film features exquisite character design by talented Thai designers and brings together the creativity of top artists from Thailand, US and China. The enchanting orchestral soundtrack, performed by a Hungarian orchestra, adds an immersive layer to this heartwarming tale.

Why You'll Love "Out of the Nest":

A Universal Story that vibrates happiness: A touching story of self discovery and nurturing your inner hero. Perfect for families, this story of courage, self-discovery, and resilience resonates with all audiences.

Stunning Visuals and Music: Directed by Arturo Hernandez ( Beauty and the Beast, Hercules ), with Executive Producers Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp ( Shelldon, Vanguard, Hidden Strike ), Andrew Gordon ( Monsters, Inc., Ratatouille, Finding Nemo ), original score by Fabrizio Mancinelli ( Mushka, Green Book )

( ), with Executive Producers Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp ( ), ( ), original score by ( ) International Acclaim: Selected for Annecy Presents at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, showcasing its outstanding quality and global appeal.

"We are immensely proud of the recognition we have received," said Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO, T&B Media Global. "This film is a testament to the power of collaboration and the universal themes of self discovery and finding happiness through achieving your dreams. We can't wait for audiences to experience this beautiful story and be inspired to hatch their inner hero."

About T&B Media Global

T&B Media Global is a leading entertainment conglomerate based in Thailand, dedicated to empowering creators and storytellers worldwide. With a vision to pioneer a new era in entertainment, T&B blends cutting-edge technologies with captivating storytelling across its diverse verticals – Talent Management, Studios, Technology, Online Content and Gaming & Immersive Experiences.

In an industry that thrives on the power of imagination, T&B Media Global is an empowering force for inspiring creators to recognize that even the smallest element, a single grain of sand, can become part of something extraordinary.

