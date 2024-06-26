Experience Next-Level Connectivity with Tongyu Communication's Unveiling at Shanghai MWC 2024

ZHONGSHAN, China, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to highlight innovative antenna solutions, Tongyu Communication Inc. (XSHE: 002792) has announced its presence at the 2024 Shanghai World Mobile Communications. This highly anticipated event, taking place from June 26th to 28th, will feature Tongyu's latest solutions at booth N1-D110.

With a reputation for delivering cutting-edge communication solutions, Tongyu Communication remains at the forefront of technology with its newest Taurus platform. Among the highlights at the exhibition will be the 2L4H multi-frequency antenna and 2L2H+TDD beamforming antenna, both utilizing the Taurus platform. These antennas have been designed to enhance the energy efficiency and operational effectiveness of mobile networks, taking performance to new heights. Designed for 4G and 5G networks, the 2L4H multi-frequency antenna and 2L2H+TDD beamforming antenna offer a hybrid solution that integrates active and passive (A+P) elements, eliminating the need for additional tower space.

In addition to these advanced antenna solutions, Tongyu Communication is proud to showcase the AFU MIMO antenna. This groundbreaking solution delivers unparalleled performance and capacity for advanced wireless communication. The company will also present its green antenna at the exhibition, featuring eco-friendly materials in line with environmental requirements. Attendees can also expect to see the satellite antenna solutions. The ZL60P-E terminal satellite antenna stands out with its foldable design, compact size, and lightweight construction, addressing the portability limitations of traditional satellite antennas.

By showcasing its latest innovations at the Shanghai MWC 2024, Tongyu Communication is reinforcing its commitment to driving advancements in the mobile communications industry. The company is dedicated to developing next-generation, high-efficiency, and high-performance base station antenna products. Additionally, Tongyu Communication has strategically embarked on research and development in the millimeter-wave and 6G antenna fields. With a focus on expanding its presence in overseas markets, the company will continue to invest in global resources to enhance the competitiveness of its products.

About Tongyu Communication

Tongyu Communication Inc. was founded in 1996, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, sales, and service of mobile communication antennas, radio frequency devices, and optical modules. With production bases in China, subsidiaries and branches in Europe and several locations around the globe Tongyu Communication has established a robust global presence. The company is committed to providing advanced solutions and driving technological advancements in the mobile communication industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.tongyucom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448495/image_1.jpg